Sunday, January 19, 2025

A Sad Reality: Most Americans Struggle to Name a Biden Accomplishment

'Perhaps the history books will be different, but in the minds of the public there’s no legacy to be seen...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) As Joe Biden, the soon-to-be former president, nears the end of his term in the White House, a new damning poll reveals a harsh reality for his legacy: most Americans cannot identify a single accomplishment by him. 

According to a survey conducted by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail, the majority of Americans will remember Biden’s presidency for “nothing.” The poll surveyed 1,009 registered voters across the political spectrum, likely cementing Biden’s position as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history. 

“As far as public opinion is concerned, you have to squint to see even the echoes of a legacy—and even then people are more likely to remember it negatively,” said J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson. 

“Biden’s biggest achievements in office—such as legislation in Congress—are crowded out by the overriding view: That he was responsible for inflation, and that he was a mentally unwell Commander-in-Chief,” Johnson added. “Perhaps the history books will be different, but in the minds of the public there’s no legacy to be seen.” 

As detailed in the survey, Democrats, Republicans and independents were asked to come up with a one-word summary of Biden’s legacy. In response, they “put aside their differences to answer almost unanimously: Nothing,” the Mail noted. 

The damning poll marks the end of Biden’s presidency, following four tumultuous years in office. His final day in the White House is Jan. 20, the same day President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in following his landslide victory in the 2024 election. 

The Mail reported that the “next most popular answers are economy, inflation, and infrastructure.” However, “nothing” stood out when the answers were split by “political persuasion.” 

While Democrats offered a more positive view of Biden’s legacy, using words like “good,” “stability” and “better,” more than half of voters said they could not remember a single Biden achievement. 

Approximately 37 percent of the respondents said they “strongly” agreed that they could not identify any accomplishments. Even a third of Democrats conceded they could not single out a single Biden achievement. 

