Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Who Asked about Her J6 Failures

'Shut up!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration/AP Photo

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out Wednesday at a journalist who pressed her on whether a new investigation into the Jan. 6 protests could find her “liable” for the violence that day. 

The journalist, Alison Steinberg of LindellTV, was referring to a new Republican-led subcommittee tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6, including why the National Guard was not present that day. 

“Are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?” Steinberg asked Pelosi outside the U.S. Capitol. “Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?” 

Pelosi, 85, initially ignored Steinberg, limping away with the assistance of an individual. She then turned, aggressively pointing her finger at Steinberg and snapping:  

“Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it! Why are you coming up with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?” 

In response, Steinberg said that “American people want to know” and that questions about Jan. 6 remained unanswered. 

Pelosi’s fiery retort quickly went viral, largely due to her aggressive demeanor and the inaccuracy of her statement. 

Democrats insist Pelosi bears no responsibility for the National Guard’s deployment. But the reality is more complicated.  

The Capitol Police Board oversees the deployment of guardsmen, and at the time, the board included the House Sergeant at Arms, who worked directly for Pelosi. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the Sergeant at Arms wouldn’t allow him to accept the Pentagon’s offer for National Guardsmen. 

Additionally, footage released by HBO shows Pelosi acknowledging responsibility for the failure to secure the Capitol: 

“We’re calling the National Guard now. They should have been here to start… We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure the Capitol,” she said. 

“Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? … They don’t know. They clearly didn’t know. And I take responsibility for not having them prepare for more,” she added. 

Documents and later investigations reveal that then-President Donald Trump had proposed deploying 10,000 National Guardsmen to protect the Capitol. Evidence of this plan was reportedly suppressed by the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee in 2022. 

That could soon change. Led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the new subcommittee will also examine the actions and decisions of the anti-Trump Jan. 6 panel. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Claims India will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Escalating Pressure on Moscow Over Ukraine War
Next article
President Trump Authorizes CIA To Conduct Lethal Covert Action in Venezuela

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com