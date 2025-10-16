Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Who Asked about Her J6 Failures

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out Wednesday at a journalist who pressed her on whether a new investigation into the Jan. 6 protests could find her “liable” for the violence that day.

The journalist, Alison Steinberg of LindellTV, was referring to a new Republican-led subcommittee tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6, including why the National Guard was not present that day.

“Are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?” Steinberg asked Pelosi outside the U.S. Capitol. “Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?”

Pelosi, 85, initially ignored Steinberg, limping away with the assistance of an individual. She then turned, aggressively pointing her finger at Steinberg and snapping:

“Shut up! I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it! Why are you coming up with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?”

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at OUR Reporter – Points in Her Face and Hurls Insults When our reporter pressed @SpeakerPelosi on why she refused National Guard support on January 6th, she lost it – pointing in her face, yelling “Shut up,” and accusing her of pushing “Republican… pic.twitter.com/nXxKJaq6Gz — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) October 15, 2025

In response, Steinberg said that “American people want to know” and that questions about Jan. 6 remained unanswered.

Pelosi’s fiery retort quickly went viral, largely due to her aggressive demeanor and the inaccuracy of her statement.

Democrats insist Pelosi bears no responsibility for the National Guard’s deployment. But the reality is more complicated.

The Capitol Police Board oversees the deployment of guardsmen, and at the time, the board included the House Sergeant at Arms, who worked directly for Pelosi. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the Sergeant at Arms wouldn’t allow him to accept the Pentagon’s offer for National Guardsmen.

Her Sergeant at Arms denied my requests for National Guard support numerous times before and on J6! Pentagon offered support and I had to decline because her SAA wouldn’t grant me the legal authority. — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) October 15, 2025

Additionally, footage released by HBO shows Pelosi acknowledging responsibility for the failure to secure the Capitol:

“We’re calling the National Guard now. They should have been here to start… We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure the Capitol,” she said.

“Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? … They don’t know. They clearly didn’t know. And I take responsibility for not having them prepare for more,” she added.

🚨 Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: "I take responsibility." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

Documents and later investigations reveal that then-President Donald Trump had proposed deploying 10,000 National Guardsmen to protect the Capitol. Evidence of this plan was reportedly suppressed by the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee in 2022.

That could soon change. Led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the new subcommittee will also examine the actions and decisions of the anti-Trump Jan. 6 panel.