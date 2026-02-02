Comedian Canceled in Minnesota over ICE Shooting Jokes

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Canadian stand-up comedian Ben Bankas had six shows canceled in Minnesota after going viral in a clip that mocked the death of leftist anti-ICE protester Renee Good.

Bankas, whose act is unapologetically politically incorrect, has taken the comedy world by storm with a series of clips poking fun at current events.

After Good was shot on Jan. 7 while attempting to run over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross with her SUV, Bankas made reference to it at a show in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

“Her last name was Good. That’s what I said after they shot her,” Bankas joked, going on call Good “retarded” and to refer to her lesbian lover as a “dog.”

The clip, which he posted the clip to his own social-media account, had garnered more than 8 million views, according to People magazine.

In a separate clip, Bankas noted the disparity in reactions between Good’s death and that of conservative leader Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

“You know the woman who just got shot in the face … she’s dead and, you know it’s a damn shame,” he said in the clip.

“… We’re not celebrating it, of course,” he added. “There’s no Republicans out there making videos, being like, ‘I’m glad that stupid b**ch is dead.’ Right, we save that for dinner conversation.”

I call her the ICE LADY.. pic.twitter.com/LQMpSkSpGW — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) January 10, 2026

Bill Collins, owner of Laugh Camp Comedy Club in St. Paul, Minnesota, said in a statement that he canceled Bankas’s shows, scheduled for Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, due to safety concerns.

“Honestly, I don’t see any way we can safely present this show in the current climate,” Collins told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I’m not sure any amount of security or preplanning would mitigate the liability I’d face if something happened.”

He said the decision, which came in response to several locals threatening to protest the event, would cost him about $17,000.

Bankas brushed off the cancelation in another clip posted to social media.

“I just found out that my shows were canceled in Minnesota,” he told an audience. “F-ck ’em.”

However, he said he was working on scheduling new dates to accommodate fans in Minnesota.

Bankas is far from the first comedian to fall victim to a heckler’s veto. Pro-Hamas activists notably protested comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld for speaking out in support of Israel after the October 2023 massacre.

Dave Chappelle also was physically assaulted onstage by an apparent LGBT activist over jokes he had made about the transgender community.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.