Pam Bondi Confirms Jack Smith ‘Seized’ Trump’s Phone in Witch Hunt

'We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Tuesday that former Special Counsel Jack Smith seized President Donald Trump’s government-issued phone as part of his post-2020 election Arctic Frost investigation. 

Trump’s personal phone records were also targeted, a move Bondi called “unprecedented.” 

“We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America,” Bondi wrote on X. “I submitted these new documents to our partners on Capitol Hill. I commend our team at the FBI for working diligently to expose this.” 

Whistleblower disclosures from March, submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, had previously noted that Trump’s government cellphone — along with that of former Vice President Mike Pence — was targeted. 

Trump now joins a growing list of Republican lawmakers targeted during the broad and aggressive probe.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland specifically to investigate Trump over his objections to the certification of the 2020 presidential election. 

Arctic Frost began in 2022 and prompted Smith’s appointment. It remains unclear which carrier Trump used for his personal phone or whether it complied with the order. 

Other lawmakers reportedly targeted include GOP Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas, and Marsha Blackburn, Tenn., likely due to their objections to the 2020 election certification. 

Smith ultimately prosecuted Trump in two separate case, one over his remarks about the 2020 election and another over a dispute concerning documents at Mar-a-Lago. Both cases failed. 

He is now under federal and congressional investigation over allegations that his pursuit of the former president was nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
