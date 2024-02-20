Over 18,000 Students Could Be Suspended for Not Updating Vax Records

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A school district threatened more than 18,000 elementary school students with suspension for not having updated vaccine records.

Suspension orders that were issued by the Region of Waterloo Public Health in Ontario, Canada, required young students to get all their necessary vaccines and update their records within six weeks or face suspension. According to Blaze Media, a total of 18,643 students were ordered by the region to update their records by March 27, 2024.

High school students, however, have more time to comply with the mandates — until May 27, 2024 — but suspensions may start at the beginning of that month.

There was a decline in parents staying up to date with their child’s repeat vaccine doses during COVID-19 lockdowns, public health representatives said. Among those doses were shots for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, meningococcal, pertussis (whooping cough) and varicella (chicken pox).

In her press release, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the medical officer of health for the region, also pushed the COVID-19 vaccines propaganda, writing that “vaccination protects kids and keeps schools healthy by stopping the spread of serious and preventable disease.”

“Children who are not vaccinated are at increased risk of getting infections and spreading diseases to others. The enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act is critical for ensuring the health and well-being of our community,” she added.

Since the region made a previous threat of suspensions in January 2024, the number of students facing discipline was cut nearly in half. According to CBC, 32,000 students were facing suspensions over their records at that time, which prompted regional officials to expand vaccine clinic times and advertise their services in certain areas.

“We are working closely with local school boards and our community partners to reach as many families as possible. Our priority is to keep kids healthy and in school,” David Aoki, director of infectious diseases and chief nursing officer for public health, said.

In nearby Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, another 10,000 students were encouraged to get vaccines at clinics at public health offices and even in their schools, with high school students in that region passing their deadline to update their records.