Thursday, February 1, 2024

Ousted McCarthy Seeks Revenge w/ GOP Primary Challenges for ‘Gaetz 8’

'There must be consequences for that decision...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., makes a fiery speech. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is back for blood, now seeking to unseat the eight Republican congressmen who sided with Democrats in voting him out as the Speaker of the House. 

The vengeance plan, unveiled by Politico on Thursday, involves the recruitment and financial backing of primary opponents for those who supported Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.’s motion to vacate the chair, which ultimately led to McCarthy’s removal in October 2023.

Brian O. Walsh, a Republican strategist and top McCarthy ally, is leading the plan, which according to Politico, has already identified three vulnerable primaries: Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Bob Good, R-Va.; and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. 

“These traitors chose to side with Nancy Pelosi, AOC and over 200 Democrats to undermine the institution, their fellow Republicans and a duly elected Speaker,” Walsh declared said in a statement. “There must be consequences for that decision.” 

While the former speaker and donors are not involved in the daily operations of the project, they are brief on its work, Politico reported, citing inside sources. Shortly after his ousting, McCarthy directed his ire at Mace, declaring that she had not “earned the right” to win re-election. 

As recounted by Politico, the revenge plan could favor Catherine Templeton, a former South Carolina 2018 gubernatorial candidate and cabinet member under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. 

For his part, Good dismissed the plan, sarcastically endorsing the idea of his opponent campaigning with McCarthy. “It would be great if my opponent brought Kevin McCarthy to the district to campaign for him. I would actually suggest that he do that,” Good declared.

Crane, who allegedly secured re-election in 2022 with the backing of a McCarthy-tied PAC, told Politico it was “common sense” that McCarthy would target him.

McCarthy was removed as House speaker in 2023 after Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair over the then-speaker’s contentious decision to pass a clean stop-gap bill funding the federal government, including the Biden administration, without any concessions for Republicans. 

In a vote of 216-210, with eight Republicans joining the Democratic caucus, McCarthy became the first speaker in U.S. history to ever be removed as speaker.  

McCarthy allegedly grappled with the role of being a rank-and-file lawmaker and ultimately opted to resign from Congress in December 2023.

