Opinion: The Democrat-Left is Soft on Illegal-Alien Child Rape

'How does somebody charged with so many counts of aggravated forcible child rape even get released on bail in the first place?'

Border wall gap yuma
Illegal immigrants pass through a gap in the border wall after crossing from Mexico into Yuma, Ariz. / PHOTO: AP

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) When it comes to giving illegal aliens sanctuary, services, and second chances, “Just say, ‘No’” is not in the Democrat-Left’s vocabulary — not even for child rapists.

“It’s hard to believe there are any jurisdictions out there that wouldn’t cooperate with ICE when it comes to illegal aliens charged with forcibly raping children, but in Massachusetts, it’s just routine,” my indefatigable Fox News colleague Bill Melugin reports.

Guatemalan illegal alien Jose Fernandez Perez, 49, faced three counts of aggravated child rape and three of forcible child rape. The Essex County Superior Court’s response?

Whatever!

A judge ignored ICE’s request to hold Perez for pickup. Instead, the court freed Perez on bail in July 2022. The Boston Herald wondered: “How is letting child rape suspects walk a win?”

Last November, Somerville, in Middlesex County, officially renewed its vow to keep illegal aliens cozy, no matter how wicked evil they are.

“The City of Somerville has a proud, longstanding history of welcoming and supporting generations of immigrants,” the City Council declared “and has continually upheld values of equity, inclusion, and support for all community members.”

Melugin saw plenty while covering Joe Biden’s illegal-alien invasion. But this outrage stunned him.

“How does somebody charged with so many counts of aggravated forcible child rape even get released on bail in the first place?” Melugin asked a local law-enforcement source. “The response I got was, ‘Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.’”

Thankfully, under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, ICE finally arrested Perez in the Middlesex County city of Framingham on February 2.

Alas, the Democrat-Left’s softness toward illegal-alien child rapists spans America.

“The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that [sic] are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas,” Interim Police Chief Michael T. Igo said February 12. His words are less than flaccid given the news from Texas’ most populous city.

Houston-based ICE agents re-deported a thrice-deported Mexican illegal alien named Nestor Flores Encarnacion, 58, on January 23. Encarnacion faces child-rape charges in Veracruz, Mexico.

On February 13, ICE Houston arrested Mexican illegal alien Rogelio Hernandez. He had been convicted of child sexual assault.

This weepy attitude also has overrun the Golden State.

“Operation ‘Return to Sender’ took place in Kern County,” Courage California announced via Facebook. “News of the raids quickly spread fear and panic among immigrant communities across the state…”

Courage California should aim its “fear and panic” at those whom ICE arrested elsewhere in that state.

Per Fox News’ Adam Shaw, ICE San Francisco arrested Ariel Rene Romice-Patino in January. This Mexican illegal alien was convicted of child sexual exploitation and sentenced to 62 months in prison.

ICE SF also handcuffed Magdaleno Zenen Hernandez Garcia. This illegal Mexican was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger.

Unfortunately, abundant examples confirm that illegal-alien child rapists strolled Easy Street during the Biden-Harris Democrat-Left’s sanctuary/leniency regime. Trump’s inauguration fixed this.

  • ICE Buffalo brought in Pedro Julio Mejia, a Dominican illegal alien convicted of sexual conduct against a child.
  • Drug Enforcement Agency officers in Denver arrested illegal alien Erick Daniel Escobar-Alvarenga, wanted in his native El Salvador for child sexual assault.
  • ICE Knoxville and other officialssnagged Horacio Mejia-Villegas, 37. The previously deported Guatemalan illegal alien’s extensive rap sheet includes child rape.
  • ICE New York captured Jamaican illegal alien Kamaro Denver Haye for efforts to “promote a sexual performance by a childless than 17 years of age and possessing sexual performance by child less than 16 years of age.”
  • ICE St. Paul grabbed Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Oliva, a Honduran illegal alien convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
  • ICE Salt Lake City arrested a Mexican illegal alien named Jesus Perez. He is accused of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Sheriff Trump is back. So is Deputy Sheriff Tom Homan. Illegal-alien child rapists should expect deportations rather than the Democrat-Left’s hospitality.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based opinion writer.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
