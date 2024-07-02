Quantcast
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Ilhan Omar Invites Foreign Interference in ‘Somalia First’ Rally

'The interests of Ilhan are not Ilhan's, it's not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people. The interests of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., invited Somalia’s former prime minister, Hassan Khaire, to a Minnesota rally, where she received his endorsement and reiterated her intentions to put Somalian interests before America’s.

“Representative Ilhan Omar has written the name of Somalia with a gold pen,” said Khaire at the rally.

“The interests of Ilhan are not Ilhan’s, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people,” he continued. “The interests of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia.”

Omar stood to the side, looking proud to be a loyal Somalian.

“The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia, and that carries a heavy meaning to us,” Khaire continued. “Your promise is to come shoulder to shoulder and be Ilhan’s shield and vote for her again.”

Khaire sent the crowd away with blessings, proclaiming “long live Somalia.”

Multiple people, from Omar’s peers and coworkers to CNN news pundits, questioned allegiance to the United States.

Recently, CNN pundit Scott Jennings likened her work to that of publicist trying to spin Islamic extremism, anti-Semitism and support for terrorist violence into something sanitized and palatable enough for U.S. leftists to blindly embrace.

“I am surprised that, in the year of our Lord, 2024, there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in the United States Congress,” he said in a panel discussion about her support for President Joe Biden.

While Democrats continued to turn a blind eye following the viral video of Omar’s latest rally—in stark contrast to their past cries of election-intererence involving nations like Russia—many others weighed in to criticize ther rally, one of several recent examples conveying Omar’s—at best—dual loyalties.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that the government should deport Omar after a different public appearance where she promised to protect Somalian interests.

“While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea,” Omar said, according to a translation of her speech.

“The United States will not back others to rob us. So, do not lose sleep over that, O Minnesotans,” she continued. “The lady you sent to Congress is on this, and she is as cognizant of this interest as you are.” 

Several other politicians and commentators called for her resignation, revocation of her citizenship and deportation.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
San Diego DA Touts First Prosecution of Antifa in Country’s History
Next article
First Elected Democrat Calls on Biden to Drop Out of Race

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com