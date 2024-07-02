Ilhan Omar Invites Foreign Interference in ‘Somalia First’ Rally

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., invited Somalia’s former prime minister, Hassan Khaire, to a Minnesota rally, where she received his endorsement and reiterated her intentions to put Somalian interests before America’s.

“Representative Ilhan Omar has written the name of Somalia with a gold pen,” said Khaire at the rally.

“The interests of Ilhan are not Ilhan’s, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people,” he continued. “The interests of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia.”

Omar stood to the side, looking proud to be a loyal Somalian.

“The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia, and that carries a heavy meaning to us,” Khaire continued. “Your promise is to come shoulder to shoulder and be Ilhan’s shield and vote for her again.”

Khaire sent the crowd away with blessings, proclaiming “long live Somalia.”

Multiple people, from Omar’s peers and coworkers to CNN news pundits, questioned allegiance to the United States.

Recently, CNN pundit Scott Jennings likened her work to that of publicist trying to spin Islamic extremism, anti-Semitism and support for terrorist violence into something sanitized and palatable enough for U.S. leftists to blindly embrace.

“I am surprised that, in the year of our Lord, 2024, there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in the United States Congress,” he said in a panel discussion about her support for President Joe Biden.

.@ScottJenningsKY absolutely shredded Ilhan Omar after her appearance on CNN 🔥🔥@AbbyDPhillip: “Scott, were you surprised to hear her say pretty clearly she would support President Biden in November? And some of her colleagues, I’m pretty sure, wouldn’t say that today.”… pic.twitter.com/UrKbBYR9Vu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 13, 2024

While Democrats continued to turn a blind eye following the viral video of Omar’s latest rally—in stark contrast to their past cries of election-intererence involving nations like Russia—many others weighed in to criticize ther rally, one of several recent examples conveying Omar’s—at best—dual loyalties.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that the government should deport Omar after a different public appearance where she promised to protect Somalian interests.

Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport! https://t.co/UyjEmSSIoQ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 30, 2024

“While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea,” Omar said, according to a translation of her speech.

“The United States will not back others to rob us. So, do not lose sleep over that, O Minnesotans,” she continued. “The lady you sent to Congress is on this, and she is as cognizant of this interest as you are.”

Several other politicians and commentators called for her resignation, revocation of her citizenship and deportation.