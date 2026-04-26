Sunday, April 26, 2026

Ilhan Omar Dissolves Winery amid Threats of Probes into Finances

'Given that these companies do not publicly list ... where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife...'

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Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Ethically challenged Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has dissolved the dubious winery at the center of multiple fraud probes concerning her rapid financial gains.

Filings revealed that eStCru LLC, the company that ostensibly ran the Santa Rosa, Calif., storefront, formally shut down on April 4.

A financial disclosure form filed last year indicated that Omar’s assets had jumped by 3,500% in 2025.

The primary assets listed were the winery, valued at $1 million to $5 million, and a consulting firm operated by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, which was valued at up to $25 million.

But further scrutiny from independent reporters revealed that the winery actually had produced very little wine, even as its valuation rose rapidly.

According to the New York Post, the winery “wasn’t a traditional brick and mortar winery, but rather just a label that subcontracted producers throughout the West Coast to bottle wines for them.”

Nonetheless, its social media accounts, including an Instagram, showed pictures of lavish landscapes with people enjoying the wine.

The discrepancies caught the attention of several investigative agencies, including the House Oversight Committee.

“Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the Oversight Committee, wrote in a Feb. 5 letter to Mynett.

Facing an additional probe from the federal Justice Department and a state-level investigation in Minnesota, Omar revised her assets downward, from an initial report of $6 million to $30 million to less than $100,000.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, now a Fox News correspondent, encouraged the investigations to proceed in spite of the sudden revisions.

“We have to keep the pressure up,” she said. “Do not let the fraud go unanswered.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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