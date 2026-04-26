Ilhan Omar Dissolves Winery amid Threats of Probes into Finances

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Ethically challenged Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has dissolved the dubious winery at the center of multiple fraud probes concerning her rapid financial gains.

Filings revealed that eStCru LLC, the company that ostensibly ran the Santa Rosa, Calif., storefront, formally shut down on April 4.

🚨BREAKING: Ilhan Omar’s sham winery LLC was dissolved 9 days after her updated disclosures. pic.twitter.com/I1FDt4cMik — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) April 22, 2026

A financial disclosure form filed last year indicated that Omar’s assets had jumped by 3,500% in 2025.

The primary assets listed were the winery, valued at $1 million to $5 million, and a consulting firm operated by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, which was valued at up to $25 million.

But further scrutiny from independent reporters revealed that the winery actually had produced very little wine, even as its valuation rose rapidly.

I visited the principal address of ESTCRU winery. This winery is co owned by US Rep of Minnesota Ilhan Omar’s husband, Timothy Mynett, yet seems to allegedly be a shell business used to launder funds. Here we were informed that 40+ wineries operate out of this location and that… pic.twitter.com/FZRdHqgdRa — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) February 4, 2026

According to the New York Post, the winery “wasn’t a traditional brick and mortar winery, but rather just a label that subcontracted producers throughout the West Coast to bottle wines for them.”

Nonetheless, its social media accounts, including an Instagram, showed pictures of lavish landscapes with people enjoying the wine.

The discrepancies caught the attention of several investigative agencies, including the House Oversight Committee.

“Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the Oversight Committee, wrote in a Feb. 5 letter to Mynett.

Facing an additional probe from the federal Justice Department and a state-level investigation in Minnesota, Omar revised her assets downward, from an initial report of $6 million to $30 million to less than $100,000.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, now a Fox News correspondent, encouraged the investigations to proceed in spite of the sudden revisions.

“We have to keep the pressure up,” she said. “Do not let the fraud go unanswered.”

🚨 ILHAN OMAR JUST PANICKED AND SHUT IT DOWN Her husband’s “winery” widely accused of fraud CLOSED DOWN after she “revised” her multi-millionaire status to $100K One of their products was named “THE DEVIL’S LIE.” She’s now facing STATE LEVEL fraud investigations in Minnesota… pic.twitter.com/bemBGV8qDW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.