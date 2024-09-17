Quantcast
Monday, September 16, 2024

Two Figures Tied to Trump’s Phony Ukraine Impeachment Backtrack on Violent Rhetoric

'I have deleted my tweet...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., on MSNBC's Dateline White House (Screenshot / RNC Research)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After facing significant backlash, two far-left Donald Trump haters connected to one of the witch hunts, Ukraine-related impeachment, apologized for their violent rhetoric that could’ve contributed to both of the assassination attempts on Trump. 

Blaze Media reported that one of those people was Rachel Vindman, the wife of Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who backtracked by deleting a post on social media mocking Trump over the second attempt to murder him on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon,” she wrote.

After people criticized her, Vindman only doubled down by writing in another post that she would not delete the post.

“Sorry you’re triggered. I mean, no, I’m not. I don’t care a little bit. Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility,” she wrote.

However, eventually, Vindman got rid of the post.

“I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political ‘enemies’ & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse,” she wrote.

The other leftist who reluctantly apologized was Rep. Dan Goldman, DN.Y., whose last year’s comments about how Trump should be “eliminated” resurfaced and went viral.

While talking to Jen Psaki on MSNBC, Goldman pushed the deadly rhetoric, ironically claiming that Trump’s rhetoric was dangerous.

“We saw what happened on January 6th, when he used his inflammatory rhetoric now, and his recent truth social post is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone that might be trying to work in government. And it is just unquestionable at this point that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated,” he said.

Goldman apologized on social media for his rhetoric after facing criticism.

“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again. While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
