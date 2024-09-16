Colorado Suburbs Considering Lawsuit against Denver over Sanctuary Policies

(Headline USA) A suburb outside of Denver, Colorado, is considering a lawsuit against the Democrat-controlled city over its sanctuary policies, which town officials said have led to an increase of immigrant gang activity and crime across the metropolitan area, CBS News reported.

The Castle Rock Town Council passed a resolution this month instructing the town’s attorney to consider a lawsuit against Denver. According to City Council member Max Brooks, several other nearby municipalities have said they’d consider signing on to the lawsuit.

“Our town attorney’s office has already had conversations with the county attorney with Douglas County, already had conversations with the city of Aurora, and also had conversations with the city of Parker,” Brooks said.

Aurora, Colorado, has been in the headlines over the past few weeks after a violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, took over an apartment complex in the area.

“It has been like pulling teeth to get anyone, the media, other elected officials, to get anyone to acknowledge the presence of this trend and to acknowledge that there is even a problem,” Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky said this month.

Brooks said Castle Rock has experienced its own “instances of crime” as a result of increased migration to the Denver area.

“You don’t wait until the hurricane is on you to board up your windows and leave town. We understand that there is a storm coming,” Brooks said.

Colorado is facing a lawsuit of its own from Denver’s surrounding counties—including Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Garfield, Mesa and Rio Blanco counties—over policies limiting officials’ ability to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawsuit cites two bills passed by state lawmakers, “which prohibit local governments from cooperating with the federal government in immigration matters” and thereby have created “dangerous conditions for the state” and its citizens.