Now That's a Donation! Gold Coins Dropped in Chicago Area Salvation Army Kettle

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Now That's a Donation! Gold Coins Dropped in Chicago Area Salvation Army Kettle

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) Talk about a generous Christmas giving spirit!

Somebody dropped nearly $11,000 into two Salvation Army kettles in the Chicago area.

And get this. They made the generous donation using just 8 coins.

As you might have guessed by now, we’re not talking about quarters. These coins were gold!

According to the Salvation Army, eight gold coins showed up in two separate donations at the Red Kettle campaign at Daley Plaza’s Christkindlmarket. The haul included a 1-ounce American Gold Eagle valued at over $4,000, along with seven other smaller coins (they appear to be quarter-ounce worth at around $1,000 each at the current spot price).

These gold coins will help us fund the services that help people in Chicago all year long. We hope the generosity of these donors will be matched many times over this Christmas season,” Corp Officer Matthew Manley told the Chicago Sun-Times.

As a bonus, the Salvation Army can hold on to the gold for a while if it wants to, without worrying about the relentless devaluation of dollars courtesy of the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve.

Virtually every year, we hear stories about generous donors pitching gold into Salvation Army kettles. Gold donations have been reported in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, and other states in recent years. Last year, a woman donated an estate gift including 17 gold coins valued at $40,000.

If they had kept the coins, they’d be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $64,000 based on the 60 percent gain in the gold price this year!

These gold donations almost always make the news. That’s because everybody recognizes the value of gold. A quarter is a quarter (unless you have a pre-1965 quarter that is 90 percent silver), and a dollar is paper. But gold – now we’re talking about real money, i.e., sound money!

If you are still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, perhaps you should consider the gift of gold or silver. We can guarantee your gift won’t end up in a garage sale next year. And it will likely be worth more than when they opened it.

Check out the Money Metals’ Holiday Gift Shop, and have a wonderful holiday season!

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.
