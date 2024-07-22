Not So Slick: RFK Jr. Begs Trump for Cabinet Role for Endorsement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Long-shot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begged President Donald Trump for a cabinet position in exchange for an endorsement earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Kennedy Jr.’s request came as Trump sought unity following the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president. Kennedy Jr. had reached out to Trump after obtaining his contact information from podcast host Tucker Carlson.

According to three individuals familiar with the conversation, Trump expressed concerns about offering a cabinet position in return for a political endorsement, swiftly shutting down such demand.

“All I will say to you is I am willing to talk to anybody from either political party who wants to talk about children’s health and how to end the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy Jr. told the Post in an interview.

Kennedy Jr. also praised Trump for extending an olive branch. “I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me. Nobody from the DNC, high or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. Instead, they have allocated millions to try to disrupt my campaign.”

The Independent candidate vowed to continue his campaign despite the low chances of victory in the 2024 race. “We are in it to win it,” he declared.

Following the phone call, Kennedy Jr. agreed to meet with Trump in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, where Trump was officially named the Republican presidential nominee.

“Yes, Mr. Kennedy met with President Trump today to discuss national unity, and he hopes to meet with leaders of the Democratic Party as well,” Kennedy campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear confirmed, as reported by the Post.

The meeting took place two days after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally.

While Trump was only grazed by Crooks’s shots, Trump supporter Corey Comperatore was killed, and two others — David Dutch and James Copenhaver — were critically injured.

Following the shooting, Trump called on Joe Biden, the embattled outgoing president, to authorize Secret Service protection for Kennedy Jr.

“In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one's protection. Maybe our country can unite after all. pic.twitter.com/Nfd3yXAh1F — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2024

The shooting occurred just a day after Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s 5-year-old granddaughter, raised concerns about her child not receiving Secret Service protection despite ongoing threats.