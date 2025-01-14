North Carolina’s Foxx Will Lead U.S. House Rules Committee

Republican U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina will serve as chairwoman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Rules for the 119th Congress.

Foxx, of the 5th Congressional District in the northwestern part of the state, won her 11th term on Nov. 5 – longest active of the state’s delegation. She was chairwoman of the Committee on Education and Workforce in the last Congress and in the 115th in 2017-18.

In a social media post early Tuesday afternoon, Foxx wrote, “I am humbled and honored to have been selected as Chairwoman of the House Rules Committee – and I thank Speaker Johnson for placing his trust and faith in me to lead this esteemed committee.

“On November 5th, the American people gave President Trump and Congressional Republicans a mandate to turn our Republic around and move towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Our Republican majority in the People’s House will achieve that end, and we will deliver upon President Trump’s agenda with diligence and expediency. I look forward to contributing to this great American turnaround – let’s get to work.”

In a release Tuesday morning, Johnson said, “For two decades, Dr. Foxx has been a stalwart in the House and a leader in multiple policy areas. Her drive and personality have established her as among the most universally respected members of our Republican Conference. Dr. Foxx is an example of how members should serve, and our conference will benefit greatly with her at the helm of the influential Rules Committee.”

The Rules Committee meets to discuss and set terms of debate for floor consideration. It’s the last stop before major legislation can be considered on the chamber floor.

Foxx, a New York native, earned two degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and doctorate in education from UNC Greensboro.

She was president of Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine from 1987-94; held instructor positions at Appalachian State and Caldwell Community College; owned a landscape nursery; and served as deputy secretary for management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Her political career before entering the Beltway included five terms in the North Carolina Senate ending in 2004; and Watauga County Board of Education from 1976-88. Her state Senate and U.S. House election record is 16-0, all in succession.

Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., is the only other woman to lead the committee. Her tenure was 2007-09.

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole began the last Congress in the post. Republican Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas finished 2024 as the chairman.

The last North Carolinian to serve as chairman of the Rules Committee was Democratic Rep. Edward Pou from 1931-35. Pou also held the post in the 65th Congress from 1917-19.