Quantcast
Wednesday, March 26, 2025

FBI Still Treating Jokes as Domestic Terrorism Threats

The FBI investigated numerous people for online social media posts under the Biden administration. At least one of those investigations turned deadly...

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI agent flying on a private jet with a Texas oil billionaire. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
FBI agent flying on a private jet with a Texas oil billionaire. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like Kashyap Patel’s FBI is continuing the bureau’s tradition of treating racy social media posts as legitimate domestic terrorist threats.

The non-profit transparency group Property of the People recently obtained an internal FBI threat assessment, which warns of an uptick in violent threats against corporate CEOs.

The FBI’s assessment comes in the wake of a left-winger named Luigi Mangione allegedly assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December.

Some of the threats listed in the assessment might be legitimate—such as a post where someone said they’d be attending a February 2025 shareholders meeting to confront a CEO. Another user allegedly posted a “hit list” of CEOs online on Dec. 7.

However, other posts identified by the FBI as threats were clear jokes. 

For instance, one Twitter user posted that he’d “shoot the ceo of con Edison before i pay that light bill.” The user’s post was in response to a video of an ostentatious Christmas lights display, with the person taking the video exclaiming, ““I know that light bill gonna be high!”

In another instance, the FBI’s threat assessment claimed that someone threatened CEOs by posting, ‘copycat killers identified,’ and naming the CEOs of multiple major U.S. healthcare companies. Rather than a threat, the post was accusing the insurance CEOs of being killers by unjustly denying people health insurance coverage.

“Again, it’s as if the FBI didn’t bother to think through what it was reading and just saw the words ‘copycat killers’ and jumped to conclusions. Brilliant detective work from our premiere law enforcement agency!” noted reporter Ken Klippenstein, who first reported on the assessment.

The FBI admitted that the so-called threats listed in its assessment did not meet the level of federal prosecution, but in at least one case a social media post was referred to local law enforcement for “further investigation” anyways.

If the FBI has an investigation open into someone, it’s allowed to monitor that person’s online activity, run informants at them, and track their every movement.

The FBI investigated numerous people for online social media posts under the Biden administration. At least one of those investigations turned deadly.

Last August, the FBI killed an ailing 75-year-old man who had been making social media threats against Joe Biden and other federal officials.

After firing a “barrage of bullets” that left Utah man Craig Robertson dead around 6 a.m. on Aug. 9, authorities immediately carried the man out of his house and placed him on the sidewalk. There, his lifeless and bloody body remained for about two hours, according to the man’s neighbor.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Noem Says ‘Gravy Train’ over for Illegal Immigrants at HUD
Next article
Trump Administration Threatens to Pull MTA Funding over Subway Crime

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com