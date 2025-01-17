Mike Pence Backstabs Trump, Wants to Block RFK Jr’s Nomination

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Vice President Mike Pence’s organization, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), recently suggested that senators should not confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his stance on abortion.

The Daily Wire obtained the organization’s letter, stating that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee is not fit to serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) because he is not pro-life.

The letter pointed out that RFK Jr. previously said that a woman should have the “right” to abort her unborn baby, adding that the government shouldn’t be involved “even if [the baby] is full term.”

“Such a position is “completely out of step with the strong, pro-life record of the first Trump Administration,” AAF President Tim Chapman and Chairman of the Board Marc Short wrote.

Chapman and Short stated, “While RFK Jr. has made certain overtures to pro-life leaders that he would be mindful of their concerns at HHS, there is little reason for confidence at this time.”

“There are hundreds of decisions made every day at HHS that either lead our nation toward a respect for life or away from it—decisions about federal funding for Planned Parenthood, regulations on the abortion pill (currently accounting for three out of every five abortions), insurance coverage of abortion and more,” they added.

The Daily Wire added that many pro-life politicians were unsure about RFK Jr but changed their minds after RFK Jr. spoke with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on December 17. During the meeting, RFK Jr. allegedly promised to reinstate Trump’s pro-life policies at HHS, end taxpayer funding for abortions domestically and reinstate the bar on Title X funds going to organizations that promote abortion.

RFK Jr. also promised Hawley that “all of his deputies at HHS would be pro-life” and that he would “reinstate conscience protections for healthcare providers.” The politicians who spoke to the Daily Wire before Christmas said these things were very important when considering whether they would approve RFK Jr.

It wasn’t the first time when Pence opposed Trump. At the beginning of January 2021, when he could’ve opposed the certification of the 2020 election, he accepted the electoral votes and congratulated former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. He also stated that he was “proud” to certify the 2020 election results and attacked Trump in his memoir.