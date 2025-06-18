ICE Doubles Reward in Manhunt for Two Escaped Illegals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that the reward for information leading to the capture of two illegal aliens who escaped a New Jersey detention center last week has been increased.

The FBI, in collaboration with ICE, is now offering $25,000 for information on Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, 20, and Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, 25—both of whom were previously apprehended on violent charges.

The bureau initially offered $10,000 for their arrest.

The men, along with two others who have since been arrested, broke through an interior wall, then an exterior one, and escaped through a parking lot on June 12.

Bautista-Reyes, a Honduran national, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon. Mogollon, a Colombian national, was apprehended for residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The FBI said both men face federal arrest warrants.

Authorities described the individuals as potentially dangerous given their past arrest records. However, the illegal aliens received support from some protestors who gathered outside the detention center to riot against alleged poor conditions inside.

JUST IN: Federal agents BUM RUSH protesters at the Delaney Hall ICE facility and start tasing people!!! I VOTED FOR THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/8d93FCxqmh — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 14, 2025

Known as Delaney Hall, the facility is privately owned and was leased for $1 billion under a 15-year contract. It contains 1,000 beds.