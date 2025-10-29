Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Newsom Uses Gay Sex Joke to Attack GOP Governor

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom used a crude remark Monday to mock Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s recent calls for a legislative session to consider redistricting measures, a move President Donald Trump has recently urged GOP-led states to pursue. 

Newsom responded directly to Braun’s press statement, writing on X: “Looks like Governor Braun needs some knee pads.”

Critics interpreted the comment as a reference to oral sex involving Trump, with the knee pads widely understood as a reference to protection during the sexual act. 

Meanwhile, Braun’s redistricting push followed Trump’s calls for GOP governors to act against decades of Democratic gerrymandering. 

Braun wrote in a press statement that his move is aimed at protecting his constituents from out-of-state efforts “that seek to diminish their voice in Washington.” 

Newsom’s response to Braun drew immediate criticism from commentators, including National Review journalist Jim Geraghty, who wrote: “Okay, so, just to check with the rest of the left-of-center American political spectrum, gay jokes are okay now, right?”  

He added, “If you think some political figure is excessively subservient to another, you can claim he is a closeted gay man performing oral sex, right?” 

Republican politician John Dennis echoed the concern, sarcastically asking, “How does the gay community feel about this comment?”

Newsom’s joke echoed commentary from some social media users who mocked former Vice President Kamala Harris and her unconventional rise to power in California. 

During the 2024 campaign, critics quipped that Harris advanced politically by offering sexual favors. The jokes referenced Harris’s 1990s affair with Willie Brown, then a married and powerful politician in San Francisco, who appointed her to influential boards despite her lack of experience. 

These attacks were widely condemned as misogynistic, with the legacy media often trying to blame Trump for them. 

Headlines like The New York Times’s “Trump Reposts Crude Sexual Remark About Harris on Truth Social” or The Washington Post’s “Trump welcomes rallygoer’s insult of Harris as a prostitute” were common, despite neither article showing that Trump originated the comments. Yet neither outlet has reported on Newsom’s crude comment. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nearly 200 Files Reveal FBI Targeted 156 Trump Officials in Post-2020 Probe

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com