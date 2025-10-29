Nearly 200 Files Reveal FBI Targeted 156 Trump Officials in Post-2020 Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hundreds of declassified FBI documents further exposed the aggressiveness of the Arctic Frost investigation into President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election, exposing the Biden administration’s fishing expeditions.

The 198 files, declassified by the Trump administration and released Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee, show that at least 156 individuals were subjected to the secret probe. Many of the individuals targeted only learned of it today.

The aggressiveness and vast scope of the probe were evident in spreadsheets of targeted individuals. These included one intern and several Trump campaign staffers, some of whom had no involvement in any post-2020 election efforts, Headline USA can independently verify.

Those targeted included many former and current Trump officials and allies like Dan Scavino, Peter Navarro, Ed Martin, Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman and Mark Meadows.

The documents also reveal that the FBI utilized multiple field offices for the probe and requested $16,000 to conduct more than 40 interviews.

The revelations caused a stir on social media as conservatives noticed their names among those under federal scrutiny.

The findings come on the heels of bombshell evidence released by congressional Republicans showing that Arctic Frost also targeted 92 Republican and pro-Trump organizations in a blunt effort to surveil the broader Republican apparatus.

Some earlier files were released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who denounced the investigation last month.

“Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley said.

Arctic Frost was the FBI probe authorized during the Biden administration to investigate the protests after the 2020 election.

The probe served as a precursor to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s work, which ultimately led to unprecedented indictments of Trump and several of his allies.

Note: The author of this article worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign and remains closely acquainted with some of the individuals targeted.