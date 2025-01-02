Newsom Passes More Anti-Gun Laws in Calif.

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) California rolled out new gun laws for January 2025.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed multiple laws into place according to USA Today.

One new bill, AB-1598, requires citizens receive a pamphlet after purchasing a firearm.

“The bill would additionally require the department to design a pamphlet in English and in Spanish that explains the reasons for and risks of firearm ownership and to make the pamphlet available on its internet website,” the bill read.

AB-1483 was also passed and it makes it harder for individuals to purchase more than one gun in a 30-day period.

Newsom praised himself for the new laws in a release.

“California won’t wait until the next school shooting or mass shooting to act,” he said. “In the absence of congressional action, our state is once again leading the way be strengthening our nation-leading gun laws.”

In addition, AB 2917 also went into effect on Wednesday.

The bill “strengthens California’s Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) system by guiding the civil court to consider threats of violence, specifically focusing on hate-based threats made against groups protected by hate crime laws and threats of violence to advance political objective.”

Newsom continued to falsely claim California’s stringent laws prevent gun violence.

“Data shows that California’s gun safety laws are effective in preventing gun-related deaths—which makes the ongoing inaction and obstruction by politicians in the pocket of the gun lobby even more reprehensible,” he continued.

Monisha Henley, senior vice president for government affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety, spoke with the outlet regarding the new laws.

“America’s gun violence epidemic is not inevitable, it is the logical outcome of lawmakers’ callous inaction in service to the gun lobby,” she said. “As we head into the New Year, not a single consequential law rolling back our progress on gun safety will go into effect, but countless laws making our communities safer will.”