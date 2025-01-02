Biden Awards J6 Committee Leaders the Presidential Citizens Medal

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden awarded leaders of the former Jan. 6 House Select Committee, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian award.

“The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

“President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others,” the statement continued. “The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.”



Biden went on to laud Cheney and Thompson as “intrepid” leaders who displayed a “steadfast commitment to truth.”

Speculation has centered recently on whether Biden might preemptively pardon members of the panel.

While they have never been charged for any crimes, a recent House Oversight report recommended criminal, which likely would be taken up by the incoming Trump administration under Attorney General-nominee Pam Bondi.

Thompson, who attempted to prevent House Republicans from obtaining terabytes of damning data, has said he would accept a pardon—which tradition dictates would be tantamount to an admission of guilt.

As vice chair of the committee, Cheney allegedly tampered with witnesses—including encouraging star witness Cassidy Hutchinson to change her testimony—and suppressed evidence that disproved the committee’s narrative about the riot.

Cheney—one of only two non-Democrats on the panel, hand-picked by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—was ousted from Congress in 2022 by GOP primary voters in Wyoming.

In his statement, Biden insisted Cheney’s willingness to work with congressional Democrats to vilify Trump deserved recognition.

“Throughout two decades in public service, including as a Congresswoman for Wyoming and Vice Chair of the Committee on the January 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice—and reached across the aisle—to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency,” Biden claimed. “Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together.”



Republicans blasted Biden’s decision to award Cheney with the medal. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., argued that the former lawmaker represented only “partisanship and divisiveness.”

“President Biden was either going to pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award,” Barrasso said. “She doesn’t deserve either.”



President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted Cheney for her role on the Jan. 6 committee, suggesting she could face legal consequences for alleged witness tampering and evidence suppression.

“Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps,” he said late last year. “They deleted and destroyed all evidence.”