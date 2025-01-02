China Says No One Can Stop Its ‘Reunification’ w/ Taiwan

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year’s speech on Tuesday that no one can stop China’s “reunification” with Taiwan.

The communist leader stated that he plans to occupy and annex Taiwan less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification,” Jinping said in a speech televised on China’s state broadcaster CCTV, as reported by Reuters.

During his New Year speech last year, Jinping also said China’s “reunification” with Taiwan is inevitable and that people on both sides “should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

After the speech was released, Taiwan’s government rejected the idea that Taiwan belongs to China, adding that only its people can decide their future and that Beijing ought to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.

Reuters also reported that in 2024, China intensified its anti-Taiwan rhetoric and actions by sending warships and planes almost daily into the waters and air space around Taiwan to “normalize” the communist regime’s presence, as Taiwanese officials stated.

China also staged a large massing of naval forces around Taiwan and in the East and South China Seas, conducted two rounds of war games around the island this year and warned the U.S. against any military ties with Taiwan by implementing sanctions on military suppliers and their executives.

As Headline USA reported, China had been spreading its anti-Taiwan ideas for many years, intensifying its rhetoric during the Biden-Harris administration.

Some conservatives on Twitter pointed out after hearing the recent news that Trump will become the president of the United States on Jan. 20, which means China would not be able to occupy and annex Taiwan.

“Well, I hope China chooses wisely what course of action they will take. The era of corruption in America is over. Donald Trump has been elected for the 3rd time. We wish peace for all the earth, but China is rattling its sabers,” @Da_Carnivore wrote.