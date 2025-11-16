New York Times Deems Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case a ‘Sideshow’ as FBI Promises Results Soon

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bombs incident represents the most significant—and arguably only—act of terrorism that occurred on that day.

Indeed, the convoys for then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both drove by one of the bombs that day. Furthermore, law enforcement discovered the bombs right as violence at the Capitol was beginning, which distracted them and diverted their resources.

But according to the New York Times, the pipe bombs case is “an overshadowed sideshow to most Americans.”

“The pipe bomb case was never likely to rival the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, in scope, public interest or political importance,” the Times reported Saturday. “But both cases share a key characteristic: They spawned conspiracy theories that were promoted, to one degree or another, by Trump loyalists now occupying top positions in the F.B.I. and Justice Department.”

The “conspiracy” the Times is referring to is the notion that a government agent planted the pipe bombs, both to ensure violence would kick off at the Capitol and to smear the conservative movement.

While such a conspiracy hasn’t been proven, observers have questioned for years how the bombs remained by RNC and DNC headquarters for some 15 hours without being detected—evading even a sweep by the Secret Service in the case of the DNC device.

Moreover, FBI records released in September revealed that agents didn’t interview the woman who discovered a pipe bomb near the RNC around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 6 until days later. That woman, former counterterrorism analyst and then-Commerce Department worker Karlin Younger, said she found the bomb while doing laundry.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris continues to be tight-lipped on the subject, despite the fact that her motorcade drove past the DNC pipe bomb on Jan. 6. Harris left the Capitol at 11:21 a.m. arrived to the DNC at 11:25 a.m., but the nearby pipe bomb wasn’t discovered until 1:07 p.m. by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

As Headline USA revealed in March 2024, the FBI had a suspect identified by Jan. 10, 2021 in the pipe bomb case, but never made any arrests.

However, FBI Director Kashyap Patel is promising results soon.

“As it relates to major investigations like the pipe bomber, again I say: stay tuned,” Patel said Sunday on Fox News.

Earlier this month, Blaze Media reported that the person who allegedly planted pipe bombs is likely a former Capitol Police officer who now works for the CIA.

However, DOJ special attorney Ed Martin said that the DOJ has not identified the former officer as the suspect, and the former officer’s attorney has called the Blaze report false and defamatory.

