New Mexico Deepens Probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that New Mexico’s attorney general has ordered more than two dozen companies to preserve their records about deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s property known as Zorro Ranch.

The companies, including JP Morgan, Google and American Express, are reportedly required to preserve records while the state pursues subpoenas. New Mexico re-opened an investigation into Epstein earlier this year. In March, state investigators searched the property.

New Mexico investigators have sent letters to JPMorgan Chase, Google and more than two dozen companies ordering them to lock down records tied to Jeffrey Epstein and some of his associates, a sign of the widening criminal probe into his Zorro Ranch. https://t.co/2vWTXMjyf0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 17, 2026

“Reopening the investigation into allegations at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch was undertaken with deep respect for survivors and a commitment to accountability,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez told the Journal.

The probe comes after the Trump administration’s partial release of the Epstein files. Several victims said they were abused at the ranch, while former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas revealed recently that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York pressured his office to close its Epstein probe in September 2019, the month after Epstein was found dead in a prison cell.

Epstein bought the property in 1993 through a company named Zorro Trust, later renamed Cypress Inc. There are rumors he conducted science experiments there, and that dead bodies may even be buried on the land—though solid evidence of that hasn’t been produced.

The property is currently owned by Don Huffines, a Dallas real estate millionaire and former Texas state legislator who is now running for Texas comptroller.

The state’s investigation is running parallel to a separate effort in the New Mexico legislature, which voted unanimously to create a bipartisan four-member commission to examine allegations tied to the ranch.

The state has also published an online form where potential witnesses can submit “credible information” to investigators.

“If you have information that may assist this investigation, we encourage you to submit a tip using the form below,” the page states. “Investigators may follow up with individuals who provide information if additional details are needed.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.