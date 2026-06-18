Thursday, June 18, 2026

California Threatens to Jail People if They Can’t Prove They Are Gay Enough

Paperwork states that individuals who misrepresent or falsify information in documentation could face penalties, including up to one year in state prison and a $5,000 fine...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
LGBT rally
"Rainbow" flag. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In California, being a gay business owner comes with some special perks, including a preferred shot at utilities contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. There’s just one catch: you have to prove your homosexuality.

The program, highlighted by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo on June 16, operates from the California Public Utilities Commission. The agency oversees private utility companies and urges them to increase diversity.

According to Rufo, the diversity program dates back to several previous governors, but Newsom expanded its scope in 2019.

The CPUC, on the orders of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, effectively directed companies to allocate 1.5% of procurement to LGBT-owned firms in 2024. In practice, the companies spent $633 million on LGBT firms that year alone.

To qualify, business owners must submit evidence intended to prove they qualify for the LGBT program. Among the required materials are letters from friends, on company letterhead, who can “vouch/attest to LGBT status.”

Paperwork states that individuals who misrepresent or falsify information in documentation could face penalties, including up to one year in state prison and a $5,000 fine.

Other more traditional paperwork includes marriage certificates, evidence of “family-building efforts,” including surrogacy, adoption or IVF, as well as documentation showing that partners reside in the same home, according to screenshots shared online.

The CPUC program also seeks to benefit racial minorities, gender-based categories, veterans, and others.

The puzzling program has drawn scrutiny from Harmeet Dhillon, the associate attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, who urged the CPUC to “carefully assess” the program, noting that aggrieved companies could pursue legal action alleging discrimination.

The program also sparked immediate negative reactions on social media.

Critics on X questioned the idea of a public agency certifying businesses based on sexual orientation, saying that the program does not pass legal muster.

Here are some of the responses:

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MoU Released by the US Says Enriched Uranium Will Be Downblended Inside Iran
Next article
New Mexico Deepens Probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com