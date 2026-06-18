Thursday, June 18, 2026

Gas and Fuel Costs Concern Over 75% of Voters, Poll Finds

The poll was conducted at the launch of the summer driving season, when U.S. fuel demand is at the annual peak…

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FILE - In this Friday Sept. 22, 2006 file photo, an oil refinery is seen at sunset in Rodeo, Calif. Oil refineries, electric utilities and other emitters of greenhouse gases must pay to emit carbon dioxide under the state's cap-and-trade program. But the companies in California that participate in the program have saved up to 321 million pollution allowances. A panel of experts says that could jeopardize the states' ability to meet its emissions reduction goals, according to a new report, finalized on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

(Alton Wallace, The Center Square) More than three-quarters of American voters say high gas and fuel prices have dealt a direct blow to their household finances, according to a new opinion poll.

A 61% majority of registered voters said they are “very concerned” by recent high fuel price increases while 25% of respondents are “somewhat concerned,” according to The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, a survey conducted June 1-4 by Noble Predictive Insights, a nonpartisan polling firm. Another 9% of respondents said they are “not too concerned” by the recent fuel price increases and 3% are “not at all concerned,” the data shows.

Americans could soon get relief from high prices at the pump, however, after an announcement Monday of a 60-day ceasefire in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, energy market experts say.

The survey data shows the level of anxiety over fuel costs is similar across age groups, with those saying that they are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” ranging between 84% for young adults to 87% of respondents 65 years of age and older.

The poll was conducted at the launch of the summer driving season, when U.S. fuel demand is at the annual peak. While the survey data shows concern over fuel prices spans all ages and demographic groups, approximately two-thirds of the respondents said the issue will directly influence their votes in Novembers midterm elections.

“Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday for the first time since mid-April,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told The Center Square. “The decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, though it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold.”

Among voters identifying as Republican, 49% said they are very concerned by gas and fuel costs compared to 72% of those who say they are Democrats. Among voters identifying as Independent, 58% said they are “very concerned” about fuel costs, with 72% reporting a direct budget strain, and 56% indicating the issue will influence their vote, the polling data shows.

The polling firm surveyed 2,585 registered voters nationwide through opt-in online panels and text-to-web cellphone messages, compiling data from 1,013 Democrats, 915 Republicans, 297 self-identified Independents, and 360 respondents with no party affiliation.

Women expressed higher overall concern about fuel prices than men, with 89% of females saying they are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” while 83% of men did so.

Minorities are most acutely stressed by rising fuel costs, with 69% of Hispanic or Latino respondents and 64% of Black respondents saying they are “very concerned.”

Respondents who cast ballots for Democrat Kamala Harris said high fuel costs are creating financial strain, with 45% of these registered voters saying their household budgets are impacted “a great deal.” Meanwhile, 34% of Donald Trump voters reported the same elevated level of financial strain.

Geographically, voters in the West are the most stressed, with 66% indicating they are “very concerned” about rising fuel costs and 45% saying the prices hit their household budgets “a great deal.”

The anxiety level registers at 61% in the South, with 41% of voters saying they are experiencing a “great deal” of financial impact. In both the Midwest and Northeast, an identical 38% of respondents say they are experiencing a “great deal” of financial strain.

 

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