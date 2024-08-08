Nevada Agrees to Clean Up 90K Voters from Election Rolls

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Nevada has agreed to purge over 90,000 ineligible voters from its rolls following a legal battle with the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, according to a press statement from the Nevada GOP.

The purge will focus on Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, and will remove individuals no longer active under state law, the Wednesday statement alleged,

RNC Chair Michael Whatley praised the decision as a significant step for voter security. “Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that’s why we’ve brought litigation in key states to compel outcomes just like this,” he tweeted.

The Nevada GOP’s Executive Board also expressed satisfaction with the voter roll cleanup in a press statement.

“We are incredibly pleased with the recent voter roll clean-up in Clark County. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure a fair and free election this November,” the board stated.

HUGE WIN: 90,000 inactive voters have been removed from the rolls in Clark County, Nevada as a result of our efforts to Protect The Vote. Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that's why we've brought litigation in key states to compel outcomes just like this. https://t.co/71NAmue2qR — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 7, 2024

The party vowed to achieve similar victories across the state’s 16 counties ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where President Donald Trump is expected to face Kamala Harris, the embattled and unpopular vice president.

The push for clean voter rolls began in April 2024, shortly after former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s resignation. In June, U.S. District Court Judge Cristina Silva dismissed the lawsuit, claiming the state had insufficient time to address the issues raised.

According to Nevada-based News 4, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, a Democrat, began the cleanup after sending postcards to over 150,000 voters whose mail was returned as “undeliverable” during the 2023 primaries.

The voters who did not respond by Aug. 6 were moved to inactive status and will not receive automatic ballots until they update their registration, the outlet reported.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Aguilar’s actions came after the GOP’s requests. Headline USA has reached out to the RNC for clarification.

Nevada is considered a pivotal state for both Trump and Harris in 2024. Trump narrowly lost the state in 2016 and 2020 to Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively. Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll shows both candidates tied at 40%.