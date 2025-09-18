Thursday, September 18, 2025

Netanyahu Says Trump Invited Him To Visit the White House for the Fourth Time This Year

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that President Trump has invited him to visit the White House, which would mark the Israeli leader’s fourth visit to Washington this year as the Trump administration continues to strongly back Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and other military action across the region.

Netanyahu said the visit will take place on September 29, three days after he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in New York. His announcement came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel.

President Trump was asked on Tuesday about Israel’s offensive on Gaza City, which is happening amid a famine in the city due to the Israeli siege. While the US is supporting the assault by providing military aid and political support, Trump claimed ignorance.

When asked if he supported the start of Israel’s ground offensive, Trump said, “Well, I have to see, I mean, I don’t know too much about it. I can tell you that if they put the hostages in front of them, Hamas, as protection, they call them bodyguards, Hamas is going to have hell to pay.”

A day earlier, Hamas rejected claims President Trump made about Hamas bringing the Israeli captives above ground, saying his comments show a “blatant bias in favor of Zionist propaganda.” 

Hamas also said that the US “knows that Netanyahu is sabotaging the chances of any agreement, most recently by attempting to assassinate the negotiating delegation in Qatar while they were discussing Trump’s final deal.”

Trump has claimed that he was not notified of Israel’s plans to bomb Qatar, but according to a report from Axios, Netanyahu informed him ahead of the strikes, and Trump did not express opposition. Rubio also offered no criticism of the attack during his visit to Israel.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Smotrich Calls Gaza a ‘Real Estate Bonanza,’ Says US and Israel Discussing Dividing the Land
Next article
Trump Says the US Has Bombed Three Boats Near Venezuela

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com