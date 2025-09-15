Netanyahu Meets With Rubio: US-Israeli Relations as Durable as the Western Wall

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) Secretary of State Marco Rubio is traveling to Israel to reaffirm the special relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv. President Donald Trump was reported to be frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel attempted to assassinate several Hamas officials in Qatar.

Shortly after arriving in Israel on Sunday, Rubio made a visit to the Western Wall. “I think his visit here is a testament to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance,” Netanyahu told reporters. “It’s as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that he just touched. Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio and their entire team, this alliance has never been stronger.”

The State Department said the purpose of the trip was for Rubio to “convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues concerning Middle Eastern security, reaffirming US commitment to Israeli security.” The statement added, “He will also emphasize our shared goals: ensuring Hamas never rules over Gaza again and bringing all the hostages home.”

Rubio’s travel to Israel follows Tel Aviv’s attempt to assassinate Hamas leadership in Qatar. Israel fired about a dozen missiles at a Hamas building in Doha, killing at least six people. However, Hamas’s leadership survived the attack.

The strike occurred as top members of the Palestinian group were meeting to discuss a ceasefire and hostage exchange that was proposed by President Donald Trump. The Qatari Prime Minister said that Netanyahu “killed any hope” of Hamas releasing the remaining living Israeli hostage with the assassination attempt.

Qatar, which is a major non-NATO US ally, has condemned the attack. Trump is reported to be frustrated with Netanyahu over the assassination attempt. “Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone,” a source close to the White House told Politico. “That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.