‘Neo-Nazi’ Who Crashed U-Haul into White House Diagnosed w/ Schizophrenia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) When a supposed neo-Nazi intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier across from the White House last year, liberal media and pundits were quick to blame “white nationalism”—disregarding the fact that the suspect, Sai Varshith Kandula, was a non-citizen from India.

“It’s not the color of your skin. It’s how you think,” Wendy Via, co-founder and CEO of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, reportedly said at the time.

But along with the issues of Kandula’s nationality, recently filed court records further undermine the “white nationalism” narrative by revealing that the defendant was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Kandula, who graduated high school in 2022, was diagnosed with the mental ailment in January, according to court records.

“Dr. Avram Mack has diagnosed Mr. Kandula with schizophrenia. On Monday of this week, Dr. Mack recommended risperidone to treat Mr. Kandula,” stated a Jan. 26 joint status report, adding that Dr. Mack’s diagnosis confirms a diagnosis made earlier that month by Elisa Agee, Ph.D.

The joint status agreement also said a plea agreement has been extended to Kandula, who is represented by public defender public defender Diane Shrewsbury, Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry partner Nat Scott Rosenblum and Brown Goldstein & Levy partner Kobie Flowers—the latter being a former Justice Department lawyer who has also litigated cases in the military commissions in Guantanamo Bay.

Kandula has another status conference set for May 13.

He faces one charge of “depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.”

He was originally charged with “threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property”—but those charges were later dropped.

Initial reports indicated that Kandula had planned the attack for over six months, aiming to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.” Kandula reportedly exited the U-Haul with a Nazi flag, which led to the media photo ops and the pundits blaming white nationalism.

He also threatened, allegedly, to “kill the President If that’s what I have to do,” praising Nazism for its “great history” and Hitler because he was a “strong leader,” according to the DOJ.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.