Quantcast
Thursday, April 4, 2024

Nebraska Under Pressure to Switch to ‘Winner-Take-All’ Electoral Vote System

'Democrats in Nebraska care about the importance of the president’s agenda and want him to succeed here in 2 and across the state. They’re working together to make sure that happens...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Nebraska
Nebraska / IMAGE: screenshot via 270toWin.com; graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Nebraska state legislators blocked a vote Wednesday night that would alter how the state’s Electoral College votes are distributed, NBC News reported.

Currently, Nebraska divides up three out of five of its Electoral College votes in proportion to which candidate wins in its three electoral districts—meaning that, unlike other states, candidates can split Nebraska, a heavily Republican state.

Because of the city of Omaha, pursuing one of Nebraska’s districts, District 2, becomes a viable play for Democratic candidates.

With the exception of Maine, which also apportions some of its votes to individual districts, all other states designate the Electoral College vote to delegates who have pledged to support the winning candidate, regardless of the margin of the victory.

Among those lobbying hard for the initiative is conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

Kirk referred to the Omaha district as “the most important electoral vote in America” during a recent interview with state Sen. Loren Lippincott, who introduced the bill earlier this year,

The Cornhusker State also received pressure from former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, to abandon the idiosyncratic system.

Nonetheless, the measure fell short, with only eight of its 49 total senators supporting the effort and 36 voting in opposition, including its 16 elected Democrats.

Lippincott said that he would try one more time later this month before the legislative session draws to a close.

It remains unclear, however, that there is enough support for the winner-take-all measure.

State Republicans had tried to get Lippincott’s bill tacked on to other legislation as an amendment, but in the end it was determined not to be relevant enough.

Legislators have previously tried to alter the state’s approach to the Electoral College on several occasions, including in 2016, but it has failed each time.

Talk of such alterations has concerned President Joe Biden and Democrats more generally, who want to hang on to the perennial possibility of securing the district two electoral college vote.

“Democrats in Nebraska care about the importance of the president’s agenda and want him to succeed here in [District] 2 and across the state,” said Brent Comstock, a Democrat consultant. “They’re working together to make sure that happens …”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Whitmer Plot 2.0? Provocateur Expelled from Militia for Pushing Violence
Next article
Soros, Podesta, Elias Behind Bureaucratic Plan to Thwart Trump’s Swamp-Draining Agenda

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com