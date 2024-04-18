Nearly 50 Survivors of Hamas’s Oct. 7 Festival Massacre Have Committed Suicide

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Since they survived the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas attack at a music festival, nearly 50 Israelis who narrowly avoided captivity that day appear to have committed suicide, the Daily Mail reported.

Some of the Supernova festival attendees claim that, since the date of the attack—which included friendly fire from the Israel Defense Force—they have received inadequate care, causing untold psychological damage.

Guy Ben Shimon, an Israeli survivor of Hamas’s assault who is among those having psychiatric breakdowns, told Israel’s parliament that suicide in particular is commonplace among those who were present that day.

“Few people know, but there have been almost 50 suicides among the Nova survivors,” he told the governing body. “This number, which was true two months ago, may have increased since.”

Shimon also reportedly said that other survivors are being “involuntarily hospitalized.”

"There are close to 50 suicides from Nova, this number was correct two months ago" This is what Guy Ben Shimon, a survivor of the party, said in a discussion about the plight of the survivors at the October 7 parties and their families: "There are many more involuntarily… pic.twitter.com/SpVtc1UX0e — Lana (@RashadLana18915) April 16, 2024

Ben Shimon’s claim was disputed by state authorities, who said they’ve seen no rise in suicides whatsoever since the initial Hamas assault.

Still, Ben Shimon said that among those who attended the Nova concert and witnessed the assault, the effects have been devastating.

“There are many survivors who had to be forcibly hospitalized due to their psychological state,” he argued, suggesting that he, personally, is “unable to do anything” and as a result has had to take steps to remedy his struggles.

“I had to get a dog to help me survive in my daily life,” he suggested, noting that even now he cannot “work and function normally” without “adequate help.”

Other survivors of the attack echoed Ben Shimon’s statements in their comments.

Na’ama Eitan, another survivor, said that she has faced the trauma of constantly recounting the experience, which has caused her to become nearly incapable of functioning on her own.

“Why should I constantly prove what I experienced?” she asked, noting that as a result of the attack she now sleeps only “two hours a night.”

“I can no longer move on my own. I need to be constantly accompanied.”

According to Eitan, she would be dead of not for her therapist.