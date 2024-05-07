Nathan Wade Casts Shadow on Fani Willis’s Sworn Testimony In Tell-All Interview

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former prosecutor Nathan Wade has made contradictory statements regarding his infamous love affair with embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a candid interview on ABC News’s Good Morning America on Monday, Wade directly contradicted Willis’s characterization of their relationship while they led the case against former President Donald Trump.

“You don’t plan to fall in love,” Wade told ABC News, addressing his affair with Willis that led to his expulsion from the case. “You don’t plan to have some relationship in the workplace. You don’t set out to do that. Those things develop organically. They develop over time.”

While Wade hinted at the possibility of love, Willis provided starkly different descriptions during her sworn testimony about their affair with the now-dismissed prosecutor.

The contradictions, initially reported by the New York Post, suggest that either Wade or Willis is misleading regarding the true nature of their relationship.

During her testimony from earlier this year, Willis alleged that she frequently engaged in “brutal arguments” with Wade regarding equality in the relationship.

“Mr. Wade is used to women that, as he told me one time, the only thing a woman can do for him is make him a sandwich,” she claimed.

In the same testimony, Willis portrayed Wade as merely a companion.

“I don’t need anything from a man. A man is not a plan. A man is a companion,” Willis asserted, countering concerns that she had financially benefited from her relationship with Wade, the individual she had entrusted with a taxpayer-funded contract to lead the criminal case.

Wade’s statements to ABC News followed Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that, for the prosecution of Trump and other co-defendants to proceed, either Wade or Willis must resign from the case.

McAfee’s decision came after Trump co-defendant Mike Roman exposed the troubling affair between Wade and Willis, which they had conveniently concealed from the judge, the jury, and the defendants.

Willis, a far-left Democrat, is leading Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges against Trump, the presumed Republican nominee for president.