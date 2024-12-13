Nancy Pelosi Rushed to Foreign Hospital after Sustaining Injury

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury in Luxembourg, her office revealed Friday.

Sources said she fell and fractured her hip, according to the New York Times.

Pelosi, 84, “sustained an injury” and was “admitted to the hospital for evaluation” during a trip with bipartisan lawmakers to memorialize the Battle of the Bulge at a World War II battlefield, according to her spokesman Ian Krager.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said in a statement.

The Pelosi spokesman said the influential Democrat received “excellent” medical care.

However, he revealed that Pelosi will be unable to participate in trip activities with the co-delegation.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” Krager said. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

On Pelosi’s behalf, her spokesman praised the California representative’s fellow lawmakers for traveling in honor of the cause.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II—including her uncle, Johnny,” he said.

Krager added, “She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

The extent of Pelosi’s injuries has not yet been reported.

Pelosi’s injury comes days after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, reportedly fell Tuesday during a lunch event with GOP lawmakers.

The elderly senator sprained his wrist and suffered a cut on his face, a spokesperson told Scripps News congressional correspondent Nathaniel Reed.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.