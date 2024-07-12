Musk: X to Sue Groups that Conspire to Boycott Conservative News Sites

() Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk said Thursday he plans to file a lawsuit against a collaboration of people and organizations that work to prevent advertising dollars from going to conservative news media brands.
Musk announced his intention on X while sharing video of Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro’s congressional testimony on the topic from Wednesday.
Having seen the evidence unearthed today by Congress, 𝕏 has no choice but to file suit against the perpetrators and collaborators in the advertising boycott racket.
Hopefully, some states will consider criminal prosecution. https://t.co/5W4yf1wxVO
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2024
“Having seen the evidence unearthed today by Congress, 𝕏 has no choice but to file suit against the perpetrators and collaborators in the advertising boycott racket,” Musk wrote. “Hopefully, some states will consider criminal prosecution.”
At Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Collusion in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media,” Shapiro told lawmakers that legacy media and their political allies conspire with online advertising gatekeepers to paint conservative news organizations as “dangerous,” limiting their opportunity to receive advertising revenue.
“There is in fact an internal pressure system created by Democratic legislators, this White House, legacy media, advertisers and pseudo-objective brand safety organizations,” Shapiro testified. “That system guarantees that advertising dollars flow only to left-leaning media brands.”
Breaking: @Jim_Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee finds @realdailywire, @realDonaldTrump, @joerogan, @elonmusk, @foxnews, @breitbartnews, and more are targeted by a cartel of advertisers controlling 90% of ad dollars to demonetize and reduce their reach. We have the receipts. 🧵
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2024
Shapiro identified the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) as one of those gatekeepers of online advertising revenue.
“In reality, GARM acts as a cartel. Its members account for 90% of ad spending in the United States, almost a trillion dollars,” he testified.
“In other words, if you’re not getting ad dollars from GARM members, it’s nearly impossible to run an ad-based business,” he continued. “And if you’re not following their preferred political narratives … you will not be deemed brand safe. Your business will be throttled.”
Watch Ben Shapiro Tear into Censorship Cartel in Fiery Congressional Testimony
“We're in the midst of a trust crisis in the world of media, which is because so many in the legacy media have lied in order to preserve left-leaning narratives. To take just the most recent example,… pic.twitter.com/HJ8UjMeqkr
— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 10, 2024
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at [email protected].