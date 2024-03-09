MURDOCK: Dems Distract from Open Border by Making ‘Illegal’ a Thoughtcrime

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) According to the embargoed version of Thursday’s State of the Union address which journalists previewed, President Joe Biden planned to stay silent about the late Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was murdered while she jogged on Feb. 22, allegedly by Venezuelan illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26.

He broke into America in September 2022, under Biden.

Bleeding-heart Democrat prosecutors in New York City and Athens, Georgia, liberated Ibarra after police arrested him for less serious crimes. Before long, police say, he fatally crushed Riley’s skull.

But when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., taunted Biden to “Say her name!” he brandished a relevant political button that, according to videos, Greene had given him before the speech.

Mangling her name nonetheless, Biden declared that “Lincoln” Riley “was killed by an illegal.”

Rather than express outrage that federal and local Democrats failed Riley and let someone with no right to be here kill her, House Democrats exploded over what they consider the real atrocity: Biden having used the word “illegal.”

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California told CNN about Biden: “He should’ve said, ‘undocumented.’” Never mind that illegal aliens often carry foreign identity documents and/or U.S. drivers licenses and other records. Millions of these documented “undocumented” occupy America.

Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., tweeted: “As a proud immigrant, I’m extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word ‘illegal.’”

“Biden’s remark about immigrants was ugly and uncalled for,” tweeted Rep. Julian Castro. “He’s piling on to Trump’s dangerous rhetoric.”

But Biden’s use of “illegal” was as rare among Democrats as their linguistic whitewashing of illegal aliens is ubiquitous.

The White House recently triggered a backlash when they called illegals “newcomers.”

Democrats use the euphemism “migrants” to normalize people who do not belong here. “Migrants” sound like lost tourists who merit open doors, soup and blankets.

The Left also likes “asylum seekers,” even though, under Biden, some 1.7 million known gotaways zoomed past Border Patrol without claiming asylum. Exhausted, beleaguered agents wave others through, with little talk of asylum. “Come on in” the message goes. “Enjoy America!”

Mayor Eric Adams, D-N.Y., the $53 Million Dollar Man, disgustingly calls illegal aliens “our newest Americans.”

If a dozen people broke into his house and demanded dinner, would he call them “The newest members of the Adams family?”

This is all typical left-wing wordplay. When “food stamps” became unpopular, the Left rebranded them as “SNAP” for Special Nutritional Assistance Program. SNAP? Sounds fun!

“Child sexual mutilation” sounds nasty. So, the Left peddles spa-like “gender-affirming care.”

Normal people justifiably hate pedophiles. So, the Left now champions “Minor-Attracted Persons” or MAPS.

Yay! Let’s give SNAP to MAPS!

Meanwhile, hard-Left House Democrats Cori Bush of Missouri, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and others lectured Biden: “No human is illegal.”

These—ahem—lawmakers know better.

The U.S. Code cites “illegal aliens” at least a dozen times in an excellent database maintained by Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

These include statutes governing “illegal aliens incarcerated in Federal and State prisons” and “illegal aliens convicted of felonies in any Federal or State court” (8 U.S. Code § 1366) as well as “eligibility of illegal aliens for State and local public benefits” (8 U.S. Code § 1621).

So, according to federal law, these people are “illegal aliens.” In fact, some humans are illegal.

Americans should use the phrase “illegal aliens” until all of them are deported, and no others invade this republic.

The Left frets that “illegal alien” might discomfort these lawbreakers.

Too bad.

Better yet, good.

Every illegal alien’s first act in America was to break U.S. Code 8 § 1325—Improper Entry by Alien. Violating America’s borders is invasion. Period.

Legal immigrants deserve the care, support, and affection of every American. May they all thrive here in peace and prosperity.

But the comfort of illegal aliens should be the very least of this country’s concerns.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.