Monday, June 17, 2024

Morgan Freeman Slams Black History Month: ‘I Detest It’

'This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right...'

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman / IMAGE: 20 Minutes TV via YouTube

(Headline USA) Actor Morgan Freeman slammed the idea of Black History Month, saying he “detests” that the country dedicates the month of February to recognizing black history, the Daily Wire reported.

“The mere idea of it: You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right,” he told Variety  on Sunday.

Freeman argued black Americans don’t need their own month because their history is ultimately the rest of the country’s, as well.

“My history is American history,” the award-winning actor explained. “It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time, and getting enough sleep.”

Freeman stressed the importance of knowing and understanding U.S. history, including the ugly parts of it.

“If you don’t know your past, if you don’t remember it, you are bound to repeat it,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Freeman has been critical of the woke Left’s racial narrative. He has previously called Black History Month an “insult,” even to those who think it’s important.

“You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” he asked last year.

Freeman dismissed the title “African-American” as meaningless as well.

“I don’t subscribe to that title,” Freeman said. “Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?” 

The 87-year-old also argued back in 2005 that the best way to get rid of racism is to “stop talking about it.”

He said at the time, “I am going to stop calling you a white man, and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man.”

