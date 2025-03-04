Quantcast
Minnesota Rep. Says Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports Is ‘State-Sanctioned Genocide’

'They aren’t going to stop being transgender just because you stripped them from sports...'

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Representative Alicia “Liish” Kozlowski tried to claim it is “state-sanctioned genocide” if biological males are not allowed to compete against females.

The statement was made during an over two hour debate Monday where the Minnesota House ultimately decided to vote against the “Preserving Girls’ Sports Act” bill.

The bill, which was brought in by GOP Rep. Peggy Scott, states “only female students may participate in an elementary or secondary school level athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted to women and girls.”

“They aren’t going to stop being transgender just because you stripped them from sports,” Kozlowski said. “Make no mistake that this is just another version of state-sanctioned bully and genocide.”


Kozlowski also attempted to claim it was “European colonizers” who began the scientific fact of there only being two genders.

“It was only when European colonizers arrived that the idea of two genders were even imposed on us,” the Democrat continued. “First to diminish the voice and roles of women and second to vilify people whose genders were not man or woman.”

Kozlowski has since deleted X since the comments started to go viral on social media.

“Democrats have no idea how much support they have lost due to them pushing this,” one user wrote on X.

There was a rally before the vote with included former collegiate swimmer and activist Riley Gaines and Rep. Peggy Scott. Both spoke at the event.

“Minnesota for too long has turned its back on women and girls,” Gaines said. “The concept of gender identity and the reality of sex are in direct conflict.”

The bill fell short by one vote and was tabled for later consideration.

President Donald Trump previously signed an executive order that stopped biological men from competing in women’s sports. However, a few groups including Minnesota State High School League have attempted to go against Trump’s order.

