Friday, March 1, 2024

Another Set of Michigan Delegates Still Up for Grabs in Saturday Caucus

'I'm leading every State by over 60 Points! People don't like her, and they know, as per the polls, that she can't beat Biden, or any Democrat!'

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in front of a newly-painted mural at the ACLU building. / PHOTO: Detroit News via AP

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) Former President Donald Trump handily defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Michigan primary Tuesday, but another batch of delegates is up for grabs in the state’s caucus on Saturday.

Trump received about 68% of the vote in Michigan, compared to Haley’s nearly 27%. Trump won 12 delegates, bringing his total to 122 while Haley received 4, raising her total to 24 delegates.

President Joe Biden won Michigan and is largely unopposed in his race for the Democrat nomination. However a sizeable number Democrat primary participants from predominantly Muslim communities opted to vote “uncommitted” in protest of Biden’s stance on the Israel–Gaza war. The effort took about 13% of the vote and two delegates from Biden.

On Saturday, under the state’s unique Republican party rules, another 39 delegates will be awarded via a caucus system.

“Haley got trounced last night, losing the Great State of Michigan by over 42 Points,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “Looking forward to Super Tuesday where she is doing even worse, if that’s possible. I’m leading every State by over 60 Points! People don’t like her, and they know, as per the polls, that she can’t beat Biden, or any Democrat!”

More than a dozen states will go to the polls on Tuesday—and a sweeping win for Trump in those states would pressure Haley even more to drop out of the race.

On Wednesday, Haley hinted that Trump was unelectable and that Biden, who is 81-years-old, is bound to be replaced.

“The GOP has to be a party of addition, not subtraction, or else we’ll be doomed to a President Kamala Harris,” Haley tweeted.

Trump has responded to the electability argument with the latest polling, which shows him beating Biden in several swing states, though some recent polling suggested that Haley performed better against Biden in several states.

