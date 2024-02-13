Megachurch Shooter IDed as Pro-Hamas, Socialist, Transgender Immigrant

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Houston police confirmed that Sunday’s Lakewood Church shooter was Genesse Ivonne Moreno, a transgender person with a history of chronic mental health problems and a lengthy arrest record dating back to 2005.

Moreno, 36, came to the United States from El Salvador, and had a history of theft, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, assault of a public servant and forgery, according to KHOU 11 News.

Investigators said Moreno previously went by the name “Jeffrey Escalante,” but police confirmed her to be a woman and the mother of a 7-year-old child.

Officials believe Moreno supported Palestine and was a previous supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The attack left two people critically injured, as well as resulting in Moreno’s death. It follows a recent rash of mass shootings and acts of violents by transgender or gender non-binary individuals.

However, many of those have been actively suppressed by left-wing media and federal law enforcement since they contradict the desired narrative blaming white supremacy and right-wing extremism as the sole causes of domestic terrorism.

The LGBTQ Texas Church shooter was a migrant from El Salvador. She has a long criminal history dating back to 2005. She was also a Bernie supporter, had a “free palestine” sticker on her gun, and identified as transgender. This story is going to disappear really fast. H/t… pic.twitter.com/BHjvb6MVz9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2024

Officials discovered anti-Semitic writings in the vehicle Moreno took to the scene, which they suspect are related to a familial dispute.

“We have uncovered some items, we do have some anti-Semitic writings that we have uncovered during this process.” said Christopher Hassig, homicide commander for the Houston Police Department. “We do believe there was a dispute with her ex-husband and his family and some of them are Jewish.” Hassig also said that statements from family members confirmed Moreno’s suspected mental-health issues.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but some reports indicate that Moreno had previous connections with the church.

Moreno entered the church before the 2 p.m. Spanish service, threatening the security guard with her rifle before entering the building. She opened fire in a hallway adjacent to the hall, injuring a 57-year-old man and a young boy.

Moreno wounded the man’s leg; doctors released him from the hospital shortly after treatment. The boy, a 5-year-old, was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

Two off-duty police officers intervened and shot Moreno. Officials proclaimed her dead at the scene.

Lakewood Church is one of megachurch pastor Joel Osteen’s churches. The Hartford Institute for Religion Research estimated it be the third largest church in America, with televised sermons reaching over 100 countries.