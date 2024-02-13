Quantcast
Tuesday, February 13, 2024

VA Accused of Cutting Benefits for Jan. 6 Defendants

'They were too quick to take my benefits away. I had no one outside jail helping me either. I wish I could find out who gave the VA the wrong information...'

Posted by Ken Silva
J6 protests
The peaceful protest in support of President Donald Trump near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Department of Veterans Affairs is facing allegations that it cut the benefits from Jan. 6 defendants who haven’t been convicted of felonies, which critics say is against VA policy.

The allegations were first reported last November by independent journalist Breanna Morello, who filed a lawsuit over the matter last week. Morello’s lawsuit claimed that the VA is stonewalling her Freedom of Information Act request for records about Jan. 6 defendants and VA benefit recipients JD Rivera, Hector Vargas Santos and Kenneth Harrelson.

According to UncoverDC, which summarized Morello’s reporting, Rivera was told last July that the VA reduced his “from a 90% rate to a 10% rate effective the 61st day of confinement” following his conviction for disorderly conduct and trespassing on Capitol grounds.

“Rivera had no felony conviction, only misdemeanor charges,” UncoverDC reported Tuesday.

Santos is reportedly in a similar situation to Rivera, having been convicted of four misdemeanors for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. According to UncoverDC, the VA erroneously alleged he had felony charges and notified him of their plans to reduce his VA benefits in July.

The VA reportedly has restored full benefits for Rivera and Santos—perhaps because of Morello’s reporting, UncoverDC speculated—but Santos wants to know why they were cut in the first place.

“It is the VA’s job to protect veteran’s rights,” Santos reportedly said. “They were too quick to take my benefits away. I had no one outside jail helping me either. I wish I could find out who gave the VA the wrong information.”

As for Harrelson, his benefits were allegedly removed unlawfully pre-trial. Harrison was one of the Oath Keepers sentenced to prison.

Harrison’s wife Angel was reportedly denied benefits because she was allegedly not named as a beneficiary in his VA file. She was also reportedly told that if were her husband to die, he would not be buried in a military cemetery.

According to Morello, Angel was recently sent a bill for over $4000. But that bill disappeared after the reporter started asking questions about it, she said.

“Magically, it disappeared two weeks later after … the VA reached out and asked Angel to sign some papers,” she reportedly said of the situation.

The VA has yet to respond to Morello’s lawsuit.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Megachurch Shooter IDed as Pro-Hamas, Socialist, Transgender Immigrant
Next article
DHS Sec. Mayorkas Personally Denied Secret Service to RFK Jr.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com