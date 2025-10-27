Monday, October 27, 2025

Mass Shooting Kills 1, Wounds 6 at Black College

Investigators were operating under a “strong belief” that there was more than one shooter...

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(Headline USAA mass shooting occurred during outdoor festivities at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University late Saturday, killing one person and wounding six others as students and alumni celebrated homecoming at the historically Black school, authorities said.

Investigators were operating under a “strong belief” that there was more than one shooter but did not think they came to the campus “with a specific design to cause a mass casualty event,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Sunday during a news conference.

So far one person has been jailed on charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and authorities were investigating whether that weapon was used in the shooting, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. outside a large building called the International Cultural Center, where tents and tables were set up for tailgating and socializing after a football game earlier in the day.

Jujuan Jeffers, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, was shot in the head and died just after midnight, the district attorney said.

The other victims, who range in age from 20 to 25, were expected to survive, but the district attorney declined to provide individual updates on their conditions. He said they included a current student, a graduate and four people with no direct affiliation to the school.

De Barrena-Sarobe said authorities were conducting grid searches and declined to speculate on how many shots were fired until all bullet casings were recovered. He urged anyone with video from the scene or other information that could help the investigation to contact the FBI.

The campus is about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia. Chester County detectives are leading the investigation, with support from state police and the FBI.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

