Man Who Was Fired for Wearing His Company’s Hat to Deadly Trump Rally Settles w/ Employer

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man who was fired for wearing his company’s hat to the deadly July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania has reached a settlement with his employer.

The rallygoer, Clarence Stamm, was an employee of Iron Mountain—a government contractor and information management company that has an underground storage location in Butler County for vital records, data centers, and “other sensitive assets,” according to its website.

While working on this story, I learned today that government contractor Iron Mountain has a subterranean facility in Butler County that holds government records and other "sensitive assets."

In his lawsuit, Stamm said he told his supervisor at Iron Mountain ahead of time that he was going to the Butler rally.

After the rally—where a gunman shot Donald Trump’s ear, killed a firefighter and seriously wounded at least two others—Stamm said he texted his supervisor to let him know that he was OK.

On July 18, Iron Mountain emailed Stamm to let him know he’s fired.

“To recap, leadership became aware of you wearing an Iron Mountain logo’d visor to a political rally on 7/13/2024 when you texted the following picture and caption to your Supervisor: ‘I’m fine Keith. Did you see I made it on Fox News wearing my Iron Mountain sun visor!!!,” the email stated.

“Clarence, this behavior is considered unprofessional and unacceptable and in direct violation of Iron Mountain policies … Therefore, your employment is terminated effective July 12, 2024.”

Stamm, who worked for Iron Mountain for 10 years and holds a security clearance, said he was “shocked” at the email.

“Plaintiff’s employment with Iron Mountain was terminated because Defendant and its agents did not like the fact that Plaintiff attended the Rally to support President Trump and his MAGA agenda while wearing Defendant’s Promotional Merchandise,” Stamm said in his lawsuit—noting that Iron Mountain has actively encouraged employees to wear company logos, including to LGBT pride events.

Stamm sought compensation for his “monetary damages, embarrassment, loss of reputation, and anxiety regarding his and his family’s economic future.”

His settlement with Iron Mountain, which was filed on April 26, doesn’t disclose any details. Stamm’s attorney, Tom King, declined to comment, other than to say that “the matter was settled to the satisfaction of both parties.”

Iron Mountain has not responded to Headline USA’s email seeking comment.

