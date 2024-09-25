Quantcast
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Man Gunned Down Over This Bad Bunny Hit Song in Florida Bar

'Two guys got into an argument because one of them played a song on the jukebox...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA man fatally shot another as the result of a dispute over Mexican music at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday morning, several outlets reported.

The incident occurred at Antojitos Mexicanos before 1:30 a.m. after an unidentified man criticized the victim—identified as Socorro Camacho—over what the first man claimed was not authentic Mexican music. 

Several bullets were shot between the two men, both of whom were allegedly Mexican, according to Mauro Bonilla, a customer who was not inside the restaurant but spoke with a witness. 

“Two guys got into an argument because one of them played a song on the jukebox and the other guy was kind of pissed off and insulted the guy,” Bonilla said in a Spanish interview with Univision Miami. 

Camacho, a former roofing contractor, allegedly brandished a gun in response to the criticism of his choice of song. 

Bonilla told Univision that he was unaware of how the two men succeeded in entering the restaurant with two guns. 

Julian Camacho, a brother of the victim, said they noticed something was wrong when the family members could not get ahold of their brother. 

Julian visited the restaurant to claim his brother’s belongings, including his white van, Univision reported.

The van featured a logo of the roofing company Paul Bange Roofing, which Headline USA confirmed was the company he worked for. 

Headline USA reached out to Antojitos Mexicanos on Tuesday evening for comments about the incident.

A front desk receptionist stated in Spanish that a manager was not available for an interview. When asked whether the restaurant knew if the suspect had been arrested, the restaurant worker answered, “No.”

A Fort Lauderdale government spokesperson referred questions to the police department, which did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s calls.

Critics on social media suggested that the dispute may have centered around Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper known for his popular song with the Mexican band Grupo Frontera.

The song, UN X100TO, features a blend of Norteña tones and reggaeton rhythms.

Copyright 2024.
