Quantcast
Monday, October 14, 2024

Man Who Helped 120K People Avoid Forced Vaccinations Arrested

'BRAVO to this guy, he’s a hero. He should get a medal, not a prison sentence. We should always defy unjust laws or mandates...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
COVID Vaccine Card
A nurse practitioner holds a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in Brooklyn. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that a man from Utah who helped 120,000 people get fake vaccination record cards in 2021 so that they could continue working at their companies without being forced to inject themselves with a COVID-19 vaccine was put behind bars for one year.

“The lead defendant in a scheme that manufactured, sold and distributed 120,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards was sentenced today,” the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah wrote in a press release.

In July, Nicholas Frank Sciotto, 34, from Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and faced a $40,000 fine and three years of probation.

“[He] conspired to defraud the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by selling and distributing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards. In turn, Sciotto obtained over approximately $400,000 in profits,” the press release added.

The government stated that Sciotto “enabled numerous people to use fake vaccination record cards to masquerade as being vaccinated so they could evade public health and safety protocols across the nation.”

“Sciotto engaged in this scheme–without regard for any public health consequences or risks that he exposed individuals to during the pandemic, without their knowledge or consent, and he undermined the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and other governmental health and safety regulations and protocols at a significant profit,” the press released added.

However, people on Twitter had a different opinion of Sciotto.

“‘Hero saves 120,000 people from potentially life-destroying illnesses and side effects, is rewarded by year in prison.’ Fixed it for you,” @QiwiGames wrote.

Shannon Joy of Shannon Joy Daily Show also praised the man.

“This is an astonishing story. Most of the fake vaccine cards were sent to New York,” she wrote. “BRAVO to this guy, he’s a hero. He should get a medal, not a prison sentence. We should always defy unjust laws or mandates.”

Another anonymous person asked rhetorically whether the people who pushed the vaccines would ever be punished like that.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Becomes MAGA
Next article
New Anti-Trump Movie Flops

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com