Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Main Street Is Stressed: Bankruptcy Inquiries at Pandemic-Era Levels

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Main Street Is Stressed: Bankruptcy Inquiries at Pandemic-Era Levels

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) In another sign that things aren’t so great on Main Street, bankruptcy inquiries hit pandemic-level highs in Q1.

More and more people are worried about a looming recession. The mainstream blames these economic worries on tariffs, but it’s pretty clear Americans started feeling the squeeze long before the trade war. Tariffs may be the pin that pops the debt-riddled bubble economy, but if not, there is another pin out there.

Most families don’t go from “everything is great” to “we need to declare bankruptcy” in a matter of days. It is typically the last resort.

In other words, this surge in bankruptcy inquiries likely reflects economic struggles that have been ongoing for months.

LegalShield’s bankruptcy index surged to 2020 levels over the last three months. The index rose to 36.4 in Q1. That was up from 33.3 in Q4 and 30.0 in Q1 2024.

This could signal a wave of bankruptcy filings later this summer.

“Bankruptcy inquiries hit the highest we’ve seen since early 2020, just before Americans’ checkbooks were boosted by COVID checks from the government. When you combine record debt, rising delinquencies, and prolonged financial stress, topped by price pressures driven by tariff uncertainty, the risk of a summer surge in bankruptcy filings becomes very real.”

Bankruptcy filings are already elevated, surging 14.2 percent year-over-year in 2024.

The spike in bankruptcy inquiries isn’t surprising given that LegalShield’s Consumer Stress Legal Index recorded its third straight quarter of high financial strain.

LegalShield bases its stress index on over 35 million legal service requests from its members. This “offers a unique, real-time view into American households’ financial well-being.

The CSLI has been elevated since a spike in July 2024. It dropped modestly early this year. According to LegalShield, “The decline was driven by a significant drop in consumer finance inquiries amidst tax refund season and relatively strong employment numbers, which may be masking greater concerns as bankruptcy and foreclosure inquiries increased before tariff announcements sent the markets into turmoil.

In an interview with Kitco News, a LegalShield spokesperson pointed out that these indices aren’t measuring sentiment or opinion.

“This is hard data that shows folks are having problems; they’re calling in today about issues they have right now. We’re not measuring how anyone feels or their emotions or their thoughts—we’re measuring the number of consumers who have a problem and are calling a lawyer because they need to solve it,”

American consumers are buried under record debt, and it’s beginning to squeeze them. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that the share of households 90+ days late on credit card and loan payments rose to a 14-year high to close out 2024.

Note that this was before the tariff threat. This massive debt load was incentivized by more than a decade of artificially low interest rates courtesy of the Federal Reserve after the 2008 financial crisis.

Again — the economy is a bubble waiting for a pin.

LegalShield said the rise in the bankruptcy index could indicate the air is starting to leak out of that bubble.

“When you combine record debt, rising delinquencies, and prolonged financial stress—topped by price pressures driven by tariff uncertainty—the risk of a summer surge in bankruptcy filings becomes very real.”

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Bans Gain-of-Function Research
Next article
Global Gold Bar and Coin Demand Rose in Q1 But Not in the U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com