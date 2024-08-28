Quantcast
Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Lila Rose’s Critique of Trump’s Abortion Message Sparks GOP Backlash

'Just wait till you see how little prolife you get if you push this extortion into a Harris Communist regime...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Live Action Founder Lila Rose (Via Lila Rose Podcast on YoutTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Lila Rose, the pro-life activist and founder of Live Action, drew the ire of some Republican voters on social media after she criticized President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over recent comments on the abortion topic.

In the Tuesday episode of her podcast, Rose accused Trump of “trying to sound like a Democrat on abortion” and urged him to echo his stanch pro-life messaging of the 2016 campaign. 

“The unborn cannot speak for themselves,” Rose pleaded. “People want a fighter. People want someone who is not going to vow to the establishment and bow to the Beltway pollsters and consultants.”

Rose’s comments came after she criticized Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, for suggesting that Trump might veto an abortion ban.  

“If you don’t stand for pro-life principles, you don’t get pro-life votes” Rose commented on X, referring to Vance’s remark during an NBC News interview on Sunday.

Vance did not specify which type of abortion ban Trump might veto, leading some critics to suggest that Rose’s comments were premature. Some critics also reminded Rose of the potential impact of a Kamala Harris administration on the pro-life movement.

Others correctly clarified that publicly endorsing a federal abortion ban could alienate the independent voters Trump needs to win 2024. It would also mobilize the left, given the Democratic Party’s hawkish focus on abortion following Roe v. Wade‘s overturn. Others suggested that the Supreme Court would also block a federal abortion ban.

In recent days, Trump has attempted to de-escalate the abortion debate by stating that abortion is state issue. Trump posted on Friday via Truth Social that his administration “will be great for women and their reproductive rights.”  

Some pro-lifers affirmed that Trump’s tone mirrored language often associated with pro-abortion activists. However, according to liberal Human Rights Watch, “reproductive rights” might encompass health care for women’s childbearing, prenatal services and safe childbirth.

In the past, Vance emphasized his pro-life stance but emphasized the importance of effectively delivering the pro-life message to “win the war,” specifically in elections. 

Reflecting on the defeat of a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment to codify abortion rights in Ohio on Nov. 7, 2023, Vance urged Republicans to provide support for women, offer exceptions to abortion bans and combat leftist propaganda by investing more in campaign efforts.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden-Harris Busted Using Secret Rule to ‘Trump-Proof’ DOJ

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com