Letitia James Cries Politicization After Campaigning to Destroy Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Speaking outside her arraignment for mortgage fraud, New York Attorney General Letitia James blasted on Friday what she called a “weaponized” justice system.

The remarks came after her grand jury indictment in the Eastern District of Virginia, tied to a rental property she illegally declared as a second home to secure a more favorable loan.

“This is about a justice system which has been weaponized. A justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge, and a weapon against those individuals who simply did their job and who stood up for the rule of law,” James preached.

Letitia James speaks outside court: "This is about a justice system which has been weaponized. A justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EwnWWW00sc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2025

Critics on X were quick to point out the irony in her remarks. James rose to statewide office in 2018 on the very premise to unleash her office on President Donald Trump and his finances despite no criminal evidence.

At the time, she was a relatively unknown far-left politician serving as New York City’s public advocate, a citywide office akin to a non-voting member of the city council.

On and after the campaign trail for attorney general, James called Trump an “illegitimate president” and said she was going to “look at his business transactions and his holdings here in the state of New York.”

In another instance, she pledged to be a “pain in the a**” to Trump, adding: “We need to follow his money.”

When New York Attorney General Letitia James ran in 2018, she called Trump an "illegitimate president," promised to be a "pain in his ass," said Trump was "fueling her soul," said "I look forward every day to suing Trump." Today, she filed a civil suit against Trump and his kids pic.twitter.com/mDB8w9jfNQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 21, 2022

Once sworn in, James launched a broad civil investigation into the Trump Organization, alleging the president inflated his property values to secure favorable loans.

Evidence presented at the bench trial showed that all the loans were fully repaid with interest.

The case resulted in a $515 million civil judgment, which was ultimately thrown out as excessive and in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Even CNN host Anderson Cooper criticized her aggressive pursuit of Trump.

“I mean, that’s not a great look for somebody who has just been elected, who has just been campaigning, who hasn‘t even looked, I guess, deeply at any evidence,” Cooper said.