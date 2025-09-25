Leftist Pregnant Women Protest Trump’s Tylenol Warning by Popping Pills

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of leftist pregnant women has resorted to a bizarre act of defiance to protest President Donald Trump’s warning that Tylenol use during pregnancy may be linked to autism. Their form of protest? Taking Tylenol on camera.

Several women posted videos this week in response to Trump’s Monday comments, even though Tylenol itself has advised against using its products while pregnant.

Some clips of the protests, shared on TikTok and X, have garnered millions of views, with many critics slamming the women for potentially endangering their unborn children just to attack Trump.

One TikTok user, @natalie.kehl, lashed out at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying she would not “take her medical advice from a man who doesn’t have a degree in science, health care or medicine, and who had a parasitic brain infection and was addicted to heroin for 14 years—I’ll trust my doctors who have their degree.”

The video has since been removed likely in response to mounting backlash.

Both the American left and right seem unhinged. Trump said pregnant women shouldn’t take Tylenol (paracetamol), claiming it causes autism, and in response, leftist pregnant women start popping Tylenol for no medical reason, and proudly posting videos as some act of defiance.… pic.twitter.com/LF0cSK7kZ9 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 24, 2025

A second user, @aileenbystronova, vowed to take Tylenol “as soon as I find out I’m pregnant because this whole Autism thing seems to be working for Mark, Elon and all other Tech billionaires.” Her comment appears to refer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk, both of whom have acknowledged being autistic.

Newsweek was the first outlet to report on the trend.

The outlet noted that Dr. Michelle Vu, who claims to be a fertility medicine specialist, also posted a video of herself taking Tylenol, declaring her baby “won’t have autism.”

Their protests followed a joint press conference where Trump and Kennedy raised alarms about rising autism rates in children. Trump urged mothers-to-be to “fight like hell” to avoid Tylenol during pregnancy.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just "STRONGLY" advised all pregnant women to "NOT USE TYLENOL." "Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it! Fight like hell not to take it." God bless President Trump for exposing Big Pharma's toxic vaccines!

pic.twitter.com/UrcrrxxJRp — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 23, 2025

Trump’s comments echoed those of Tylenol’s parent company, which wrote on X (then Twitter) in 2017: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”