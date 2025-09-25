Thursday, September 25, 2025

Leftist Pregnant Women Protest Trump’s Tylenol Warning by Popping Pills

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of leftist pregnant women has resorted to a bizarre act of defiance to protest President Donald Trump’s warning that Tylenol use during pregnancy may be linked to autism. Their form of protest? Taking Tylenol on camera.

Several women posted videos this week in response to Trump’s Monday comments, even though Tylenol itself has advised against using its products while pregnant.

Some clips of the protests, shared on TikTok and X, have garnered millions of views, with many critics slamming the women for potentially endangering their unborn children just to attack Trump.

One TikTok user, @natalie.kehl, lashed out at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying she would not “take her medical advice from a man who doesn’t have a degree in science, health care or medicine, and who had a parasitic brain infection and was addicted to heroin for 14 years—I’ll trust my doctors who have their degree.”

The video has since been removed likely in response to mounting backlash.

A second user, @aileenbystronova, vowed to take Tylenol “as soon as I find out I’m pregnant because this whole Autism thing seems to be working for Mark, Elon and all other Tech billionaires.” Her comment appears to refer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk, both of whom have acknowledged being autistic.

Newsweek was the first outlet to report on the trend.

The outlet noted that Dr. Michelle Vu, who claims to be a fertility medicine specialist, also posted a video of herself taking Tylenol, declaring her baby “won’t have autism.”

Their protests followed a joint press conference where Trump and Kennedy raised alarms about rising autism rates in children. Trump urged mothers-to-be to “fight like hell” to avoid Tylenol during pregnancy.

Trump’s comments echoed those of Tylenol’s parent company, which wrote on X (then Twitter) in 2017: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

 

