LAUSD Orders Its Police to Block Federal Immigration Operations at Schools

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, ordered the district to deploy its police officers to defend schools and school events, including graduations, from federal immigration operations.

“I have directed our own police force to redouble their efforts and establish perimeters of safety around graduation sites to intervene and interfere with any federal agency who may want to take action during these joyous times that we call graduation,” said Carvalho at a press conference.

LAUSD serves a diverse student body, where 73.14% of its students are Hispanic, and many parents and students are in the country illegally. According to estimates shared by city officials, 10% of Los Angeles residents are illegal immigrants.

Carvalho came to the United States as a minor by overstaying a tourist visa, becoming an illegal immigrant until he secured a student visa, and was once homeless as a teenager in Miami.

Before LAUSD, Carvalho rose through the ranks as a competent leader, becoming superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public School District, where he cut the budget by $2 billion without firing a single classroom teacher by laying off administrators.

Carvalho assumed leadership of LAUSD in 2022 after the district experienced significant budget growth and declining academic performance during the COVID-19 era.

LAUSD currently spends approximately $45,703 per student, with per-student spending up 229%, staffing up 21%, and student enrollment down 29% since the 2012-2013 school year.

2023-2024 LAUSD data show 57% of students did not meet state reading standards, 67% did not meet math standards, and 76% did not meet science standards.

The school district anticipates a $1.3 billion deficit by fiscal year 2028 amid rising costs and declining enrollment.